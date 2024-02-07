Padma Bridge: A Beacon of Prosperity, Generating Tk 1,270.81 Crore in Tolls

In the heart of Bangladesh, the Padma Bridge, a marvel of modern engineering and the nation's longest, is not just a physical link between regions, but an artery pumping life into the economy. In less than two years since its inauguration, it has already amassed a staggering Tk 1,270.81 crore in tolls, averaging a daily income of Tk 2.18 crore. The figures, presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad session, chaired by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, illustrate the significant economic impact the bridge has had on the nation.

The Revenue Trail

Officially opened on June 25, 2022, and operational from the following day, the Padma Bridge has become an essential part of Bangladesh's infrastructure. From its opening until January 24 of the current year, the bridge collected tolls totaling Tk 270 crore 81 lakh 34 thousand 350. The lion's share of this income, Tk 798.23 crore, was earned in the year following its inauguration, a testament to the bridge's crucial role in the nation's transport infrastructure.

A Bridge to Prosperity

But this bridge, spanning the mighty Padma river, stands for more than just an impressive revenue stream. It is a symbol of progress, a conduit for growth and prosperity. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasized the bridge's significant contribution to the economy, notably in establishing uninterrupted communication between Dhaka and 19 southern districts. The socio-economic impact of this infrastructure is evident in the 0.84 percent drop in the nation's poverty levels directly attributed to the bridge's construction.

More Than a Crossing

Fulfilling the function of a lifeline, the Padma Bridge is noted as one of the longest river bridges in the world, a testament to Bangladesh's engineering prowess. Its daily revenue reflects its importance to the nation's transport and logistics sectors, and its contribution to the economy extends far beyond the tolls it collects. The bridge has become an integral part of the nation's identity, a symbol of progress and development, and a mighty testament to the economic possibilities that await Bangladesh in the future.