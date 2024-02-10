Ozzy Osbourne vs. Kanye West: A Battle Over Unauthorized Sampling

Ozzy Osbourne and Kanye West: A Clash of Music Titans Over Unauthorized Sampling

In a late-night tweet, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne lashed out at Kanye West for using a portion of his 1983 live performance of 'Iron Man' without permission. The unauthorized sample was played during West's album listening party for his upcoming record, 'Vultures'.

Osbourne's tweet, written in full caps lock, made it clear that he wanted "no association" with West, whom he labeled an "anti-semite" and the cause of "untold heartache to many."

The Unfolding Drama

According to Osbourne, West had requested to use a section of the live performance without vocals but was refused due to his controversial views and past actions. Despite the denial, West proceeded to feature the sample in his album listening event.

Osbourne's wife, Sharon, later confirmed that they had sent a cease and desist letter to West. She expressed her anger, stating that West had "messed with the wrong Jew this time" and that her husband had a "special occasion to say no."

The drama escalated when West responded on his Instagram story, implying that he and Osbourne were friends. He reshared an old Halloween photo of Ozzy and Sharon dressed up as himself and his wife, Bianca.

However, Sharon was quick to dismiss West's claim, calling him a "pig" and reiterating that West represents "hate" and is a "disrespectful anti-semite."

A Battle of Principles and Intellectual Property Rights

The clash between Osbourne and West serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting intellectual property rights in the music industry. For Osbourne, it is not just about defending his work but also taking a stand against bigotry and hate.

As the situation continues to unfold, the music world watches with bated breath to see how West will respond to Osbourne's firm stance against the unauthorized use of his work.

In the meantime, Osbourne's actions have earned him respect from fans and fellow artists alike, demonstrating that even in the face of controversy, some principles remain non-negotiable.

