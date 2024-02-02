Overnight Winter Parking Ban Enforced for Effective Snow Clearing

Residents across the municipality have been alerted to an impending overnight winter parking ban, set to start from 1 a.m. and conclude at 6 a.m. The enforcement of this regulation will be stringent in both Zone 1 - Central and Zone 2 - Non-Central areas. The primary aim of this move is to provide municipal crews with unhindered access to clear the streets and sidewalks of snow.

Adherence to Parking Ban Vital

During the stipulated enforcement hours, all vehicles are required to be parked off municipal streets to facilitate effective snow-clearing operations. The authorities have advised that non-compliance to this directive could result in vehicles being towed, regardless of the existence of an overnight winter parking ban or the receipt of a notification. This enforcement is in line with Section 139 of the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act, which sanctions the removal of vehicles obstructing snow-clearing operations.

Precautions for Residents

Residents are also being urged to take corrective measures to aid the snow-clearing operations. Portable objects like planters and lawn decorations near sidewalks should be removed before the onset of winter. For permanent structures that cannot be relocated, residents are advised to mark them with reflectors. These reflectors should be placed at a height to be visible above the snow, helping the snow-clearing crews identify potential obstacles.

Obstruction Poses Danger to Crews, Vehicles

The advisory also included a caution that vehicles creating obstructions to driveways or sidewalks could incur damage and pose a threat to the safety of snow-clearing crews. As the cold weather closes in, the residents are being urged to comply with these measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the snow-clearing operations and safeguard the wellbeing of the municipal crews.