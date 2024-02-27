Orange Middle East and Africa Partners with World Bank’s MIGA for Telecom Expansion

Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) has taken a significant step forward by partnering with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank, aiming to enhance its telecommunications infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa. This strategic collaboration, supported by the International Development Association Private Sector Window (IDA-PSW) through the MIGA Guarantee Facility, is set to foster economic development, promote connectivity, and catalyze advancements in telecommunications, including mobile money services. The initiative underscores the broader effort to digitalize economies in Africa, highlighting the critical role of mobile connectivity in achieving economic prosperity.

Deepening Collaborative Efforts

OMEA and MIGA's partnership is a testament to their commitment to driving sustainable development and empowering communities within the Middle East and Africa. Through this collaboration, OMEA aims to expand its telecommunications services, including the provision of mobile banking and other critical data services. MIGA's guarantees serve as a vital tool for attracting foreign investment into low-income countries, thereby enabling OMEA to safely pursue its expansion plans. Jérôme Hénique, CEO of OMEA, emphasized the importance of this partnership in allowing the company to leverage its expertise and resources to make a tangible impact on the regions' development.

Enhancing Connectivity for Economic Prosperity

The partnership between OMEA and MIGA is poised to significantly improve access to mobile connectivity across the Middle East and Africa. Hiroshi Matano, MIGA Executive Vice President, highlighted the critical role of improved mobile connectivity as a prerequisite for economic prosperity. The support provided by MIGA through its guarantees is expected to enable Orange to continue its efforts in building robust networks for the provision of mobile banking and other data services. This initiative is aligned with the World Bank Group's major priority of digitalizing economies in Africa, aiming to trigger substantial economic development and growth.

Future Implications and Potential Outcomes

The collaboration between Orange Middle East and Africa and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency marks a pivotal moment in the efforts to digitalize economies and enhance connectivity across the Middle East and Africa. By leveraging MIGA's guarantees, OMEA is well-positioned to attract additional foreign investment, which is crucial for the safe expansion of its activities within low-income countries. This partnership is not only expected to catalyze advancements in telecommunications infrastructure but also to empower communities by providing them with access to essential services, thereby laying the groundwork for sustainable economic development in the region.