Operation Long Jump: The Foiled Nazi Plot to Assassinate Allied Leaders in Tehran

On November 28, 1943, a clandestine meeting brought together three of the most influential political figures of the 20th century. Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin converged in Tehran, Iran, to discuss the fate of Europe and the eventual end of World War II. Unbeknownst to them, a sinister plot was unfolding, one that could have altered the course of history.

Advertisment

The Secret Plot

A recently published Persian translation of the book 'The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,' written by American authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch, sheds light on this little-known aspect of World War II. The book reveals the existence of Operation Long Jump, a daring and complex plan orchestrated by the Nazis to assassinate the three Allied leaders during their meeting in Tehran.

A Chilling Discovery

Advertisment

The authors delve into the intricacies of the operation, which was masterminded by Otto Skorzeny, a daredevil Nazi commando. The plan involved a team of German paratroopers disguised as Russian soldiers, who would infiltrate the Tehran compound where Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin were meeting. Skorzeny's team was to eliminate the leaders and escape before the Allies could react.

Daring Rescues and Body Doubles

The book highlights the extraordinary lengths to which the Allies went to protect their leaders, including the use of body doubles and decoy convoys. American intelligence, tipped off by a Soviet spy, intercepted the Nazi plot and devised a counter-strategy. With the help of the British and Soviet intelligence services, they managed to thwart the assassination attempt.

Advertisment

Among the most fascinating aspects of the story are the tales of daring rescues and narrow escapes. One such episode involves the realization that Roosevelt's body double, an uncanny lookalike, had been mistakenly left behind in the chaos of the operation. A covert team was dispatched to rescue him, and a tense standoff ensued between the Germans and the Allies.

Political Intrigue and the Price of Power

The Nazi Conspiracy also explores the political intrigue surrounding the plot, delving into the motives and machinations of the key players involved. It paints a vivid picture of the three Allied leaders, each with their own unique blend of charisma, ambition, and cunning.

Advertisment

The authors argue that the Nazi plot was not just an attempt to eliminate the Allied leaders but a calculated move to sow chaos and division among their ranks. Had the plan succeeded, the consequences would have been catastrophic, potentially plunging the world into an even darker period of conflict and uncertainty.

Today, as we reflect on the events of that fateful meeting in Tehran, it is worth remembering the price of power and the lengths to which some will go to wield it. The story of Operation Long Jump serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the enduring power of human resilience in the face of adversity.

The Echoes of History

As I delved into the research for this article, I couldn't help but feel a deep sense of awe and gratitude for the brave individuals who risked their lives to protect our world from the brink of disaster. The story of the Nazi plot to kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill is a chilling reminder of the darkness that once threatened to engulf our world.

But it is also a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity, the courage of those who stood up against tyranny, and the power of unity in the face of adversity. As we continue to navigate the complexities of our modern world, may we never forget the lessons of the past and remain ever vigilant in the defense of freedom and justice.