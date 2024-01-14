en English
Oman

Wakan Village: Oman’s Winter Wonderland Attracts Over 32,000 Tourists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Wakan Village: Oman’s Winter Wonderland Attracts Over 32,000 Tourists

Amid the arid expanse of South Al Batinah, Oman, nestled in the Wilayat of Nakhal, lies the enchanting village of Wakan. A beacon of tranquility and natural beauty, Wakan has emerged as a sought-after destination for winter tourism, as reported by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. In the year 2023 alone, the village witnessed an influx of over 32,000 tourists from diverse nationalities, transforming its serene landscapes into a vibrant mosaic of cultures and experiences.

Wakan: A Cooler Alternative in Oman’s Winter

At the helm of this touristic boom is Dr. Al Mutasim Nasser Al Hilali, the Director General of Heritage and Tourism for South Al Batinah. Dr. Al Hilali highlights that the allure of Wakan is intrinsically linked to its unique climate. While the rest of Oman is embraced by desert warmth, Wakan offers a refreshing contrast with its relatively cold temperatures, akin to those found in the lofty villages of the Wilayat Al Jabal Al Akhdar, also known as the Green Mountain. This climatic distinction makes Wakan an attractive escape for those seeking a cooler retreat in Oman during the winter months.

Revitalizing Wakan as a Tourist Hub

This upsurge in tourism aligns with the vision of His Majesty the Sultan, who has underscored the importance of revitalizing Oman’s hidden gems to bolster the nation’s tourism sector. Under his directives, Wakan has been transformed from a quaint village into a dynamic tourist hotspot, drawing visitors from across the globe. The village’s enhanced appeal is not only a testament to its natural splendor, but also indicative of Oman’s successful efforts in tourism development.

Wakan: Bridging Cultures and Experiences

The influx of international tourists to Wakan is facilitating a unique blend of cultures, with the village serving as a platform for cultural exchange. The local community, in turn, is enthusiastic about sharing their traditions and hospitality with the global visitors, fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding. As Wakan continues to flourish as a tourist destination, it also illuminates the rich tapestry of Oman’s cultural heritage, presenting a compelling narrative for the global audience.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

