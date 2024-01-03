en English
Oman

The Royal Oman Police to Celebrate Annual Day with Grandeur

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
The Royal Oman Police to Celebrate Annual Day with Grandeur

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) gears up to commemorate its annual day on January 5th, with the grandeur of the official ceremony unfurling on January 7, 2024. This ceremonious event, ornamented with dignified attendees and momentous achievements, will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

Patronage of Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said

His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, will graciously patronize the event. His presence not only amplifies the prestige of the ceremony but also underlines the government’s unwavering support for the Royal Oman Police and its crucial role in maintaining the nation’s security and peace.

Graduation of Nominated Officers

One of the focal points of the celebration is the graduation of courses for nominated officers. Taking place on the military parade field, this segment will not only mark the successful completion of rigorous training by officers but also their readiness to serve with renewed commitment and enhanced skills. This momentous occasion further underscores the continuous efforts towards capacity building and professional development within the Royal Oman Police.

Dignitaries Gracing the Event

Adding to the grandeur of the event is the attendance of an array of dignitaries. This list includes Their Highnesses, Excellencies, ministers, advisors, and commanders from the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Oman Police, and other security and military agencies. In addition, members of the State Council will be present, bestowing further honor upon the ceremony and the commendable work of the Royal Oman Police.

Oman
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

