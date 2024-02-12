Tejarah Talks 2024: Unveiling Opportunities in Oman's Tourism Sector

Get ready to embark on an enlightening journey as the Oman Business Forum, in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, presents the first session of the 2024 Tejarah Talks. Scheduled for February 12, 2024, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, the event will shine a spotlight on the thriving tourism sector, its trends, and the plethora of opportunities it offers.

Unveiling Opportunities in Oman's Tourism Sector

As the Sultanate of Oman continues to make its mark on the global tourism map, the first session of the 2024 Tejarah Talks, titled "Explore. Dream. Discover," could not have come at a better time. The event will delve into the myriad business, investment, and employment opportunities in the tourism sector, as well as the latest trends that are reshaping the industry.

The conference is sponsored by Jindal Shadeed, Nortal, Apex TransGulf Manufacturing, and MHD, and enjoys the support of OCEC, JW Marriott, and Oman FM.

A Star-Studded Panel of Industry Experts

The discussions will be led by a formidable lineup of expert panelists, including Azzan al Busaidi, Tourism Undersecretary at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism; Shabib al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman; and Eng Said al Shanfari, CEO of OCEC. Jamal al Asmi, Executive Producer at RealityCG, will moderate the insightful conversations.

Trends Transforming the Tourism Landscape

The event will explore the burgeoning trends of astro, frontier, and ecotourism, which are gaining traction among the more discerning and adventurous travelers. Additionally, the panelists will examine the role of artificial intelligence in transforming the tourism sector and the influence of multi-generational travel.

As we navigate through the cacophony of change in Oman's tourism sector, the 2024 Tejarah Talks will serve as a beacon, illuminating the path for professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to make their mark in this dynamic industry. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with the architects of Oman's tourism landscape and gain invaluable insights into its transformative potential.