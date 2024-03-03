Sultan Haitham City Welcomes Hay Al Wafa's First Phase: OMR280 Million Investment Unveiled

MUSCAT: The initial phase of the Hay Al Wafa project, marking a significant milestone with an investment of OMR280 million, was officially launched on Sunday evening at the Panorama Mall in Sultan Haitham City. Developed by Al Abrar Real Estate, this project is set to redefine urban living in Oman, sprawling over one million square metres and promising a total of 1,800 residential units upon completion.

Advertisment

Project Overview and Launch

Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, led the inauguration ceremony, alongside Salim bin Ali Al Siyabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Abrar Real Estate. Al Siyabi, representing Al Siyabi International Group, shared insights into the project's first phase, which includes 375 housing units, with completion targeted by 2026. This phase introduces a mix of apartment and villa designs, addressing a variety of housing preferences and needs.

Strategic Pricing and Market Positioning

Advertisment

Al Siyabi highlighted the project's competitive pricing strategy, designed to attract both Omani nationals and expatriates. With apartments starting at OMR27,800 and three-bedroom villas/townhouses at OMR65,000, the project aims to offer affordable luxury. For non-eligible Omanis and foreign nationals, prices start from OMR101,000, positioning Hay Al Wafa as a viable option for a wide range of buyers. Al Siyabi expressed his confidence in the project's success, citing the challenges and excitement that come with launching such a significant development.

Sultan Haitham City: A Vision for the Future

The grand plan for Sultan Haitham City, encompassing about 14.8 million square meters, aims to house 100,000 residents in 19 integrated neighborhoods. With a phased completion strategy stretching to 2030, the project aligns with Oman's real estate sector evolution, accommodating population growth and enhancing its attractiveness to both local and international residents and investors. The city's development, divided into four phases, is set to continue until 2045, promising a transformative impact on Oman's urban landscape.