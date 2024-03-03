Suhar Hosts Groundbreaking North Al Batinah Dentistry Conference, Aims for Healthcare Excellence

The first North Al Batinah Conference on Dentistry, recently held at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the National University of Science and Technology in Sohar, marks a pivotal moment for Oman's healthcare sector. Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Busaidi, Governor of Suhar, this event attracted around 150 participants, showcasing the Sultanate's commitment to advancing dental healthcare and professional development in line with Oman's healthcare vision.

Enhancing Dental Healthcare Delivery

Dr Jameela al Sadi from the General Directorate of Medical Services in North Batinah underscored the conference's objective to uplift the proficiency of dental professionals across the public and private sectors. "This conference aims to elevate the skills and expertise of dental professionals. By providing a forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas, it facilitates continuous professional development and fosters a culture of innovation within the dental community," she stated. The emphasis on innovation and skill enhancement is seen as crucial for advancing healthcare services quality, equipping practitioners with the necessary tools and insights to effectively meet evolving patient needs.

Oman's Commitment to Global Healthcare Standards

Dr Asma al Bulushi, a member of the organising committee, highlighted the significance of incorporating the latest advancements in dentistry during the conference. This approach reflects Oman's dedication to aligning with global healthcare trends and technological innovations. By adopting evidence-based practices and cutting-edge technologies, Oman aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare disparities, and establish itself as a leader in healthcare excellence within the region. The conference's alignment with Gulf Dentistry Health Week further demonstrates the Sultanate's commitment to healthcare improvement and professional development.

Addressing Dental Health Challenges Collectively

The conference featured panel discussions, lectures, and workshops focusing on dentistry for individuals with special needs and autism spectrum disorders, radiation therapy for oral bone decay, and dental medicine. This setup provided participants with opportunities to interact with experts, share perspectives, and explore collaborative solutions to common challenges. Dr Jameela highlighted the increasing prevalence of tooth decay and gum inflammation, stressing the importance of therapeutic dental services, preventive measures, and public awareness to ensure patient satisfaction and health.

As the first North Al Batinah Conference on Dentistry concludes, its impact on the dental healthcare landscape in Oman is expected to be profound. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, Oman is taking significant strides towards achieving healthcare excellence, underscoring the importance of such conferences in facilitating knowledge exchange and setting new standards in healthcare delivery.