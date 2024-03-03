Royal Camel Corps Showcases Omani Heritage at Saudi Camel Festival in Hail

The Royal Camel Corps (RCC), representing the Royal Court Affairs, marked its debut at the second edition of the Saudi Camel Festival, known as Jadet Al Ebel, in Hail, Saudi Arabia. The event, which took place from February 24 to March 6, celebrated the rich cultural heritage of camels in the region. The RCC's participation was heralded as a significant contribution to the festival, blending traditional Omani arts with skilled camel presentations.

Advertisment

Highlighting Omani Heritage Through Traditional Arts

During the festival, the RCC showcased a variety of traditional Omani arts performed by young individuals. These included Al Humbal, Al Azi, Al Tagrud, Al Tariq, and Al Hamasiya. This cultural presentation aimed to share the depth of Omani heritage with the Saudi and international audience at the festival. Moreover, the RCC's camels demonstrated remarkable skills such as turning, sleeping, crawling, and navigating through arches of fire, captivating attendees with their agility and training.

Gratitude and Recognition

Advertisment

Both participants and organizers expressed their appreciation for the RCC's involvement. Hazza bin Hattan al Ruwaished, the owner of the camels, highlighted the RCC's commitment to preserving the original heritage of camels. Fayez bin Saud al Shammari, a fellow participant, thanked the RCC for enriching the festival with Omani heritage arts. Humaid bin Ali al Zaree, Director General of the RCC, reciprocated by thanking the Saudi Camel Club for their warm reception and the opportunity to showcase their culture and strengthen ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Future Aspirations and Participation

Encouraged by the warm reception and the success of their participation, the RCC plans to continue showcasing their purebred Omani camels in future events. The wide interest and turnout at the festival have motivated the corps to aim for advanced levels of participation, fostering a stronger cultural exchange and reinforcing the shared heritage between Oman and the broader GCC region. This event not only highlighted the beauty and significance of camels in Arabian culture but also underscored the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening regional relationships.

The RCC's participation in the Saudi Camel Festival has set a precedent for future cultural collaborations, contributing to a greater understanding and appreciation of Gulf heritage. As both Oman and Saudi Arabia continue to promote their cultural legacies, events like Jadet Al Ebel play a crucial role in bridging communities and celebrating the rich traditions that define them.