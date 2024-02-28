Rising ACL Injuries in Oman's Football: Urgent Call for Awareness by Dr. Mahmoud Shehabullah

Oman's sporting community faces a significant health crisis, with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries on the rise, particularly among football players. Dr. Mahmoud Shehabullah, a seasoned sports medicine physician with over four decades of experience at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, has sounded the alarm on this escalating issue, attributing it to a widespread neglect of proper sports protocols and a glaring deficit in public awareness.
Rising Concerns Over ACL Injuries
Dr. Shehabullah's observations point to a disturbing trend: an increase in ACL injuries, mostly non-contact and resulting from inadequate landing techniques or direct impacts to the knee. Despite Oman boasting at least 10 facilities capable of performing ACL surgery and reconstruction, the physician underscores an urgent need for robust awareness campaigns. Such initiatives are vital not only for educating the public about injury prevention but also for promoting proper sports participation assessments. Dr. Shehabullah emphasizes that ignorance, playing on inappropriate surfaces, biomechanical deficits, and a general lack of discipline are leading contributors to these injuries.
Call for a Community-Wide Awareness Initiative
The call to action is clear. Dr. Shehabullah urges for community support in raising awareness and preventing ACL injuries, highlighting the importance of listening to one's body and getting assessed before engaging in any sports activities. He points out that most injuries occur among the general population engaging in football for recreational purposes, driven by a passion for the sport but marred by a significant lack of awareness and disregard for the rules of the game.
Prevention is Better Than Cure
Dr. Shehabullah's message is a stern reminder of the critical need for education and discipline in sports. The prevalence of ACL injuries can be significantly reduced through community efforts to enlighten those at risk, ensuring that fun and fitness do not come at the cost of personal health. As Oman continues to improve its medical facilities for dealing with such injuries, the focus must also shift towards prevention through awareness, education, and proper training.
Oman's sports community stands at a crossroads, with the rising tide of ACL injuries posing a serious challenge. Dr. Shehabullah's call to arms for a concerted effort in raising awareness and implementing preventive measures is a crucial step towards safeguarding the health and well-being of the country's athletes and sports enthusiasts. As the nation rallies to address this issue, the hope is that awareness and education will lead to a decrease in these preventable injuries, allowing the joy of sports to continue without the shadow of potential harm.