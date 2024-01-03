en English
Oman

‘Raastha’: A Malayalam Survival Thriller Set to Captivate Global Audiences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST

On January 5, the world will see the global release of the film ‘Raastha’ (The Way), a Malayalam survival thriller that is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and a hauntingly beautiful musical score. This film, shot over 37 days and nights in the Rub al Khali, the largest sand desert in the world, is a testament not only to the beauty of Oman but also to the enduring spirit of cinematic collaboration between Omani and Indian actors.

‘Raastha’: A Celebration of Omani Scenery and Cross-Cultural Collaboration

During a press conference at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the cast and crew shed light on their experiences filming ‘Raastha.’ The movie, directed by Aneesh Anwar and produced by Linu Sreenivas of ALU Entertainments, features an ensemble cast comprising Sarjano Khalid, Anagha Narayanan, Aaradhya Ann, Sudheesh, Irshad Ali, TG Ravi, and Anish Anwar. The film’s production was made possible with the support of various ministries and local authorities in Oman and a talented crew specializing in cinematography, music, sound design, VFX, and more.

Enhancing Oman’s Entertainment Industry and Promoting Tourism

‘Raastha’ is more than just a film; it’s a beacon of hope for the entertainment industry in Oman. The film’s successful completion and upcoming release are expected to boost Oman’s entertainment sector and promote the country as a desirable tourist destination. The narrative, which revolves around a young girl’s journey to the Gulf in search of her mother, is based on real-life incidents, adding an element of authenticity and depth to the story.

A Cinematic Journey through Survival and Human Spirit

‘Raastha’ promises to offer a compelling story that effortlessly blends suspense, survival, and the essence of storytelling. The film’s screenplay is a testament to the craft of filmmaking, and the potent performances of the cast are expected to resonate with audiences globally. The film’s musical score, which aims to enhance the narrative’s emotional depth, is poised to be an auditory treat for the audience.

Oman
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

