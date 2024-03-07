Petroleum Development Oman Launches Solar PV Project for Internal Airports, Boosting Sustainability

MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the country's premier oil and gas producer, has made a significant stride towards sustainability by commissioning a solar PV project that powers all three of its internal airports within the oil concession territories of Oman. This initiative aligns with PDO's dedication to environmental stewardship, as highlighted in a recent press release.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Airport Operations with Solar Power

The PDO Airports Solar PV Installation Project, encompassing Fahud, Marmul, and Qarn Alam airports, showcases a remarkable achievement in renewable energy adoption. This ground-mounted, grid-connected solar system produces 1227 MWh annually, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of airport operations by cutting down CO 2 emissions by 786 tonnes per year. By supplying daytime energy to the airport buildings, PDO not only champions sustainability but also positions itself as a leader in the energy sector's transition towards greener alternatives.

Empowering Local Enterprises

Advertisment

In a move that underscores PDO's commitment to fostering local business growth, the project was awarded to Green Universe Enterprise (GUE), a Muscat-based SME specializing in solar PV and green sustainability solutions. Founded by Sumaya Nasser al Rawahi, a pioneer in Oman's renewable energy sector, GUE has successfully leveraged its expertise to support PDO's vision of a sustainable future. This collaboration highlights PDO's In-Country Value strategy, aimed at bolstering small and medium enterprises in green energy and beyond.

Oman's Broader Vision for Green Aviation

This project is part of a larger narrative of Oman's aviation sector embracing sustainable practices. With other airports in Oman exploring solar power and clean energy investments, the country is setting a precedent for decarbonizing airport operations. Additionally, Muscat International Airport's recognition by the Airports Council International (ACI) for its sustainable environment efforts further cements Oman's commitment to green aviation. The recent contract awarded to an Indian hydrogen-tech firm by an Omani airport for a zero-carbon renewable hydrogen project signals a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.

Oman's journey towards sustainability, exemplified by the PDO Airports Solar PV Installation Project, reflects a broader commitment to environmental stewardship and economic diversification. As the nation continues to invest in renewable energy and green technologies, it paves the way for a sustainable future, setting an inspiring example for the global community.