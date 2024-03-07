Over 82,000 Benefit from Oman's Social Development Programs in a Multi-Million OMR Initiative

Muscat's Ministry of Social Development has made significant strides in enhancing the welfare of its citizens, with a recent report highlighting the impact of its comprehensive programs and initiatives. During a media briefing, the Ministry outlined its crucial achievements, operational indicators, and future goals across various sectors, including social care, disability services, family and community development, and volunteerism, all aimed at fortifying the social fabric of the Sultanate.

Broad Spectrum of Support

The Ministry's efforts have reached an impressive scope, with 82,215 cases of social security and low-income individuals benefiting from programs at a cost of OMR 4.982 million. A notable highlight is the provision of support to 52,455 registered persons with disabilities, facilitated through the opening of the National Center for Autism and the deployment of 124 specialists in critical rehabilitation services. Furthermore, the Ministry has been proactive in equipping 7,897 individuals with prosthetic devices and supportive services, underpinning its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

Empowerment through Innovation and Volunteerism

Looking ahead, the Ministry has unveiled ambitious plans for 2024, including the "Tasmu" initiative, which will mobilize 50 women in leadership roles across sectors to organize volunteer work via the Omani platform for volunteers. This initiative is part of a broader effort to establish a Department of Voluntary Work and Social Development Committees, focusing on the governance of social responsibility programs. Additionally, the ministry aims to launch the "Makasab" electronic platform to support productive family projects and has facilitated the opening of home projects for 42 cases with OMR 24,000 in financial backing, showcasing a strong push towards economic empowerment and self-reliance.

Addressing Social Challenges Head-On

In its relentless pursuit of social well-being, the Ministry has also tackled social challenges directly, executing 2,202 campaigns against begging in 2023 and arresting 156 cases. Efforts to curb bullying among children and combat violence against women through media campaigns further exemplify the Ministry's holistic approach to fostering a safe and supportive community environment. The Ministry's support for the Cadre programme, which aids struggling students in completing university studies, and various other projects, signal a comprehensive strategy to uplift all segments of society.

As the Ministry of Social Development in Oman continues to roll out its ambitious plans, the impacts of its initiatives are far-reaching, providing a beacon of hope and a model for comprehensive social welfare programs. The emphasis on empowerment, innovation, and volunteerism not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the groundwork for a resilient and inclusive society, poised for sustainable growth and development.