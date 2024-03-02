Over 1,000 Young Minds Shine at 5th National Brainobrain Festival in Muscat

Over 1,000 children showcased their remarkable memory and concentration skills at the 5th National Brainobrain Festival held at the Middle East College, Student Hub, on February 17.

Organised by Brainobrain, the event marked a significant gathering focused on enhancing these essential cognitive abilities among young learners aged 5 to 14.

Impressive Participation and Achievements

The festival witnessed an impressive turnout, with participants eagerly competing for top honours. A total of 472 champions, 353 gold toppers, and 265 silver toppers were celebrated, highlighting the growing enthusiasm for mental agility among the youth.

The winners were felicitated by chief guest, Mazin Al Sulaimani, and Anand Subramaniam during the prize distribution ceremony, underscoring the event's role in promoting academic success through improved memory and concentration skills.

The competition tested participants' calculation speed, memory power, and concentration, offering a platform for young minds to demonstrate their capabilities. The event kicked off with an inaugural ceremony presided over by Anand Subramaniam, Managing Director of Brainobrain International. Throughout the day, children also took the stage to showcase their talents, participating in various cultural programmes and engaging discussions on education and parenting, thus creating a holistic learning environment.

The Legacy of Abacus Teaching Method

The festival highlighted the enduring appeal of the abacus teaching method in making concentration and memory skills accessible and enjoyable for children.

Brainobain's commitment to nurturing young talent and providing global exposure through innovative educational initiatives was reiterated, emphasizing the organisation's role in instilling a passion for learning and confidence to excel in young learners.