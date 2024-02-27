OPAL CEO Outlines Transformative Sustainability Agenda for Oman's Energy Sector

Muscat: In an exclusive interview with Times of Oman, Abdul Rahman Al-Yahyaei, CEO of Oman Energy Association (OPAL), detailed how the organization’s sustainability agenda has been transformed into an actionable plan for Oman’s energy sector. With initiatives aimed at unifying around 500 energy companies, enhancing workforce competence, and supporting community causes, OPAL is steering the sector towards operational excellence and sustainability.

Unifying for Excellence

Since its establishment in 1998, OPAL has been instrumental in promoting industry standards and unifying various energy companies under a single platform. This effort not only facilitates smoother operations but also addresses common challenges by fostering a culture of competence and professionalism. Al-Yahyaei highlighted OPAL's commitment to regulating the interests of over 70,000 employees and its aim to employ 700 to 1,000 Omanis annually in the energy sector. Training, work ethics, and professional development remain core focuses, aiming to maintain safety standards and promote sustainable employment for Omani nationals.

Community Engagement and Crisis Management

Beyond operational excellence, OPAL actively pursues Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This includes supporting the creation of Small Business Enterprises, with over 130 supported to date, as part of its contribution to the national economy. The organization also plays a crucial role in crisis management, offering repatriation services during the COVID-19 pandemic and assistance in cases of critical illness among staff. Al-Yahyaei emphasized the importance of these initiatives in bolstering OPAL’s support system for its partners and the community at large.

Recognizing Best Practices

Introduced in 2015, OPAL's Best Practice Awards underscore the organization's commitment to excellence. These awards honor companies and organizations that demonstrate best practices in Omanisation, Health and Safety, Energy Transition, and more. According to Al-Yahyaei, this initiative is pivotal in encouraging partners to excel and align with international benchmarks, further establishing OPAL as a center of excellence within the energy sector. The awards, chosen by an independent panel of judges, reflect OPAL’s dedication to not only maintaining but elevating operational standards across the board.