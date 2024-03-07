Ooredoo Oman Appoints Quique Vivas as Chief Commercial Officer to Fuel Growth

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing its market presence and organisational growth, Ooredoo Oman has announced Quique Vivas as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With a rich background in leading commercial strategies across renowned telecom and tech companies, Vivas is set to steer Ooredoo's commercial operations towards achieving its ambitious business objectives.

Strategic Leadership for Commercial Success

Quique Vivas brings to Ooredoo Oman a diverse portfolio of experience, having held pivotal roles at Vodafone, United Group, and BCG, where he was instrumental in shaping commercial directions and leading teams to success. His expertise spans various functional areas including marketing, digital transformation, sales, product development, and customer relationship management. Vivas's appointment comes at a crucial time as Ooredoo continues to navigate the competitive telecom landscape in Oman, aiming to strengthen its customer base and market share through innovative strategies.

Academic Excellence and Global Experience

Holding a Master's degree in Media and Communications, Law, and an MBA, Quique Vivas's academic credentials complement his extensive professional experience. His career has seen him making significant impacts in markets across Europe, including Spain, Germany, the UK, Greece, and the Czech Republic. This international exposure equips Vivas with a unique perspective on the dynamic and ever-evolving telecom sector, positioning him well to drive Ooredoo Oman's commercial strategies in alignment with global trends and customer expectations.

Ooredoo's Vision for the Future

Ooredoo's decision to onboard Quique Vivas as the CCO underscores the company's commitment to continuously enhancing its operations, product offerings, and customer service. With Vivas at the helm of commercial operations, Ooredoo Oman is poised to optimize its market strategies, fuel growth, and further cement its position as a leader in the telecom industry. As Ooredoo Oman looks ahead, Quique Vivas's leadership and vision are expected to play a pivotal role in the company's journey towards achieving its long-term objectives and delivering value to its customers and stakeholders.

As Quique Vivas takes on his new role at Ooredoo Oman, the telecom industry watches closely, anticipating the fresh perspectives and innovative approaches he is set to bring. His appointment marks an exciting chapter for Ooredoo, as it seeks to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age with renewed vigor and strategic acumen.