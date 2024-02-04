Omran Group Unveils Masarat 2.0: Empowering Omani Youth in the Tourism Sector

In an ambitious move to empower Omani youth and reshape the country's tourism industry, the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) has unveiled Masarat 2.0. This progressive initiative is the result of a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Labour and its subsidiaries, Visit Oman and Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). It is a critical component of the IAmTourism strategy and aligns seamlessly with Oman's Vision 2040.

Nurturing Talent for Tourism

Masarat 2.0 is essentially an evolved version of the original Masarat program. The key difference is the broadened network of entities involved and a sharpened focus on nurturing young talent specifically for the tourism industry. The program aims not merely to provide jobs but to shape careers, creating a new generation of professionals well-versed in the intricate dynamics of tourism.

Sustainable Employment and Skill Enhancement

The initiative is designed with a twofold objective, to provide sustainable employment opportunities and to enrich the professional skills of Omani graduates. Said al Manji from the Ministry of Labour underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving these objectives. He emphasized that collaboration is the key to creating meaningful and lasting opportunities for the Omani youth.

Driving Growth with Fresh Perspectives

Wiam al Marhubi of Omran Group elucidated on the program's overarching goal of shaping careers, not just providing jobs. Meanwhile, Eng Said al Shanfari of OCEC pointed out the need for fresh perspectives in the MICE industry, a sector that stands to benefit greatly from the influx of young talent. Shabib al Mamaari of Visit Oman also highlighted the importance of new talent for the sector's growth. He emphasized that the future of Oman's tourism industry hinges on the ability to attract and nurture bright, young minds.

Masarat 2.0 offers comprehensive training and hands-on experience, equipping Omani youth with the expertise needed to excel in tourism. The program is a significant stride towards realizing Oman's Vision 2040, contributing to the nation's socio-economic development while simultaneously redefining its tourism landscape.