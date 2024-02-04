Oman's Sultan Haitham City: A Visionary Urban Development in Progress

In an ambitious stride towards urban development, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) of Oman launched the 'Determination to Implement' campaign for Sultan Haitham City on February 4, 2024. The event, marked by a detailed visual presentation of the city's blueprint and an on-site visit, aims to accentuate the progress and instigate collaborations.

A Visionary City in the Making

Situated in the Muscat Governorate, Sultan Haitham City is envisioned as a modern, sustainable urban center that will house 100,000 inhabitants. The comprehensive plan includes the construction of 20,000 diverse housing units and full-service facilities, sprawling over more than 14 million m2. The project stands as a testament to Oman's commitment to urban advancement, job creation, and fostering a vibrant community.

Infrastructure and Development

The groundwork for infrastructure, including roads and the central park, is being laid by Strabag Oman LCC. The first phase of development, scheduled from 2024 until 2030, aims to accommodate over 39,000 people in more than 7,000 units. Additionally, the phase includes the construction of pivotal civic landmarks such as a central park, a national center for women and children's health, a 1,200-bed reference hospital, a college, and various centers for youth, rehabilitation, and culture. School complexes, health centers, and a mosque are also part of the plan.

Financial Backing and Homeownership Opportunities

To bolster the first phase of the project, the government has inked agreements exceeding RO 1 billion. To ensure affordability and accessibility, agreements have been forged with eight banks for discounted financing. The financing ceiling with the Oman Housing Bank has been raised to further aid the project. A significant move to promote homeownership sees 5% of the units reserved for the residential housing assistance program. In a bid to attract investment and foster diversity, non-Omanis and investors are also provided with opportunities to own property under certain conditions.