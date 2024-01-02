en English
Oman

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Establishes National Fund for Emergencies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
In a move indicative of the nation’s commitment to disaster readiness, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman has issued Royal Decree No 2/2024, establishing the National Fund for Emergencies (NFE) under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance. This decisive step is a response to the escalating global climate crisis and its potential implications on Oman’s safety and infrastructure.

NFE: An Independent Entity for Disaster Response

The NFE’s principal aim is to tackle the aftermath of natural disasters and emergent risks—ranging from earthquakes, floods, and other climatic anomalies—that might significantly impact the nation and its public utilities and infrastructure. The fund will operate independently, equipped with its own annual budget. Unlike other institutions, its financial surplus will be rolled over to the following year, as opposed to being absorbed into the State’s General Budget.

Resources and Financial Management

Ensuring the robustness of the NFE, its resources will be sourced from a variety of streams. These will include specific allocations in the State’s General Budget, grants, donations, bequests, and subsidies from the government or other entities. Further resources, subject to approval by the Minister of Finance, will also contribute to the fund.

The Minister of Finance will wield the authority to regulate the NFE, overseeing its management to ensure achievement of its objectives. This mandate also extends to the exemption of the fund from general and special provisions in laws and Royal decrees when responding directly to emergency situations.

Usage and Restrictions

However, stringent protocols have been set in place to prevent misuse of the fund. As per the decree, the funds must be used strictly for the purposes they were intended for, and any other uses are strictly forbidden. This measure ensures that the NFE remains a dedicated tool for disaster response and recovery.

Finally, the decree has nullified any contradicting provisions, affirming its paramountcy. It will come into effect from the day following its publication in the Official Gazette, marking a new era in Oman’s disaster preparedness and resilience.

Oman
