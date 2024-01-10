Oman’s Strategic Road Project: Enhancing Connectivity and Reducing Travel Time

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in Oman has embarked on a significant strategic infrastructure venture, the Dibba-Lima-Khasab Road Project. This major undertaking aims to augment road connectivity across the country, thereby boosting transportation efficiency and accessibility.

A Three-Pronged Road Development

The project covers a total span of 70 kilometers, split into three distinct segments. The first section, a 19-kilometer stretch, links the Wilayat of Khasab to the Niyabat of Lima. The second segment, an enhancement of 8 kilometers of existing road infrastructure, serves to improve the current roadway conditions. The third and longest segment extends for 43 kilometers, bonding the Niyabat of Lima to the Wilayat of Dibba. This comprehensive road development incorporates the construction of 300 box culverts and 11 bridges, each lane designed to be 3.6 meters wide and flanked by road shoulders.

Projected Timeline and Resilience

Yousef bin Abdullah Al Mejaini, the Assistant Director General for Projects and Maintenance at the Ministry, communicated the projected timeline for the road’s completion to be set at 42 months. An additional 90 days has been allocated for initial preparations. The road is engineered to be resilient and remain operative under various weather conditions, ensuring continuous traffic flow and minimizing disruptions due to inclement weather.

Implications for Travel Time

Upon completion, the Dibba-Lima-Khasab road is expected to significantly reduce travel time. The journey duration from Khasab to Lima is projected to be trimmed down to 22 minutes, while the trip from Lima to Dibba will be whittled down to 55 minutes. By enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time, this project embodies Oman’s commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens and boosting the nation’s economic prospects.