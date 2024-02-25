Oman's Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Prepares for Haj 1445 AH with Vigilance Against Unlicensed Services

As the Hajj season approaches, the Sultanate of Oman is taking significant strides to ensure that its citizens embark on their sacred pilgrimage with both ease and security. Under the auspices of Sultan bin Said al Hinai, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has announced the formation of this year's Haj mission, a team poised to provide unparalleled support to pilgrims during their spiritual journey. Amidst preparations, the ministry's stern warning against unlicensed Haj and Umrah service providers underscores a dual commitment to safeguarding pilgrims and upholding the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

Advertisment

The Formation of the Haj Mission: A Blend of Experience and Dedication

Leading the helm of the Haj mission is Sultan bin Said al Hinai, flanked by deputies Dr. Ahmed bin Ali al Kaabi and Abdulaziz bin Masoud al Ghafri, overseeing Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Pilgrims Affairs and Haj Campaigns, respectively. This formidable team, established through Royal Decrees and Ministerial Decisions, represents a broad spectrum of sectors. Their collective expertise is aimed at ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for all Omani pilgrims. The mission's comprehensive approach, combining logistical support with spiritual guidance, highlights the Sultanate's dedication to facilitating a hassle-free Hajj.

Caution Against Unlicensed Service Providers: Safeguarding Pilgrim Welfare

Advertisment

In a proactive move, the ministry has issued a stark warning against engaging with unlicensed companies offering Haj and Umrah services. With the proliferation of fake service providers on social media, the ministry's cautionary stance is not only timely but crucial. Pilgrims are urged to contract services exclusively with licensed operators, verified through the ministry's official electronic registration system (www.hajj.om). This vigilance protects pilgrims from potential fraud, ensuring their rights and investments are secure. The ministry's initiative reflects a broader commitment to transparency and efficiency, as evidenced by the release of the list of eligible participants for the Haj 1445 AH, meticulously compiled through the electronic system.

Ensuring a Supported Pilgrimage Experience

The announcement of the Haj mission and the stringent measures against unlicensed service providers come as part of a broader effort to ensure that the pilgrimage is not only a spiritual journey but also a safe and well-supported experience. The release of the list of 13,586 eligible applicants, complete with gender distribution and age group statistics, underscores the ministry's commitment to an organized and equitable pilgrimage process. Eligible individuals are advised to complete contracting procedures and make electronic payments within the stipulated timeframe, emphasizing the importance of adhering to official channels and guidelines.

In conclusion, as the Sultanate of Oman prepares for the Hajj 1445 AH, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs' meticulous preparations and protective measures underscore a profound respect for the pilgrimage's sanctity. By ensuring a blend of logistical support and spiritual guidance, and by safeguarding against fraudulent service providers, Oman is setting a commendable example of how to facilitate a pilgrimage experience that is both enriching and secure.