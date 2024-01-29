Oman's Environment Authority Highlights Conservation Efforts and Progress in 168 Projects

The Environment Authority (EA) of Oman held a press briefing recently, detailing its progress on a myriad of environmental projects and initiatives taken in the past year. The briefing encompassed an impressive 168 projects, touching on significant strides made in the conservation of natural resources and preservation of wildlife.

Tackling Biodiversity Conservation

The National Biodiversity Survey Project was a major spotlight, having surveyed 714 sites across a sprawling 26,600 kilometers. The project yielded the discovery of 40 new species and covered approximately 75% of the targeted area. This endeavor not only enriches the understanding of Oman's biodiversity but also adds to the global knowledge pool of species diversity.

Preserving Genetic Heritage

A significant initiative involved the establishment of a gene bank. This repository aims to preserve the genetic origins of wild animals, ensuring their sustainability over a three-year period and adding economic value. This approach underscores the importance of genetic diversity in maintaining a healthy ecosystem and preserving species for future generations.

Enhancing Green Cover

As part of the ambitious effort to plant 10 million trees, the EA reported planting 132,980 wild trees and over 11 million seeds. The Dhofar Governorate, in particular, has seen a noticeable increase in tree coverage since 1994, indicating a successful reforestation effort.

Enforcing Environmental Regulations

The EA has shown significant commitment to enforcing environmental regulations, dealing with 603 environmental violations, responding to 518 complaints, and issuing 88 notices. These actions demonstrate the EA's dedication to preserving Oman's environment and safeguarding it from harmful activities.

Addressing Invasive Species

A visual presentation highlighted the efforts to control invasive bird species. A national campaign led to the elimination of 442,440 invasive birds, which has also been incorporated into educational curricula, fostering a sense of responsibility among the younger generation.

Monitoring and Reducing Emissions

The EA has developed a noteworthy water and soil monitoring system. This system has produced an environmental map of sensitive areas and identified sectors with high emissions targeted by the National Zero Neutrality Programme. Two additional projects have been launched to enhance environmental monitoring through modern technology: one using 18 drones to monitor pollutants, and another installing vehicle tracking devices to evaluate environmental efficiency and fuel consumption.