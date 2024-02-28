Oman Symposium Addresses Challenges of Private Tuitions in Education System

In a significant move towards educational reform, a high-level symposium titled 'Private Lessons in the Sultanate of Oman - Reality, Reasons and Proposals' was organized in Muscat, shedding light on the critical issue of private tuitions. This event, under the patronage of H E Dr Mona bint Salem al Jardaniyah, brought together over five government and private entities, aiming to discuss and mitigate the adverse effects of private lessons on students and the educational system.

Insightful Discussions and Research Findings

The symposium served as a platform for the presentation of comprehensive research outcomes related to the prevalence of private tutoring in Oman. Dr Khalsa al Bahri, an education researcher, emphasized the dual nature of private lessons, acknowledging their benefits but also noting their significant challenges. Participants, including educators, parents, and academics, engaged in discussions focused on improving teaching methodologies and reducing reliance on private tuitions.

Strategies for Improvement

Throughout the event, the importance of raising community awareness about the negative consequences of private tuitions was highlighted. Recommendations included organizing workshops and training programs to enrich teachers' skills and leveraging international experiences to regulate the private tuition sector effectively. These strategies aim to enhance the quality of education and ensure equitable learning opportunities for all students.

Collaborative Efforts Towards Reform

The symposium concluded with a strong emphasis on the need for collaborative efforts to address the challenges posed by private tuitions. By sharing research findings and proposing initial solutions, the event marked a crucial step towards improving the educational landscape in Oman, ensuring a brighter future for its students.