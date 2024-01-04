en English
Energy

Oman Powers Desalination Plant with One of the Largest Solar Systems

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Oman has inaugurated one of the largest solar photovoltaic systems dedicated to powering a desalination plant in the country. The installation, designed to produce over 30,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, will cater to more than 30% of the plant’s daily power requirements. This step is set to decrease carbon emissions by approximately 210,000 tons during the contract’s term, aligning with Oman’s National Energy Strategy to transition 30% of its electricity to renewable sources by 2030.

A Giant Leap for Renewable Energy in Oman

The solar facility showcases over 32,000 high-efficiency panels and an advanced tracking system to optimize energy output, sprawling over an area of 130,000 square meters. The company behind the project, TotalEnergies, is bolstering its renewable portfolio to reach 35 GW of capacity from renewables and energy storage by 2025, and is setting its sights on 100 GW by 2030.

Global Strides in Renewable Energy

While Oman makes strides in solar energy, Saudi Arabia’s utility company ACWA Power has obtained a commercial operation certificate for the third phase of the Sudair solar project. This phase signifies a 25% enhancement to the initial two phases of the 1,500 MW plant’s capacity. Once completed, the project will power 185,000 homes and offset around 2.9 million tons of annual emissions. The initiative, backed 50% by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and 35% by ACWA Power, is on pace to become one of the world’s largest single contracted solar PV endeavors.

Europe’s Push for Solar Energy

In Europe, Ocean Sun, a part of the BOOST consortium, commissioned a 275 kW offshore floating solar power system in the Canary Islands, marking it as the largest ocean-based floating solar energy system in the continent. Funded by the European Union, the project aligns with the EU’s commitment to promoting renewable energies. The project has earned site-specific design verification from DNV.

Energy Oman Sustainability
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

