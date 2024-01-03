Oman Population Surpasses 5 Million: A Glimpse Into the Sultanate’s Demographics

In a significant demographic milestone, Oman’s population has crossed the 5 million mark by the end of 2023. This represents a 1.2% rise from the previous year, marking a testament to the Sultanate’s ongoing economic expansion and development. The data, divulged by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), paints a compelling picture of a nation on the move.

Omani Nationals and Expatriate Population

The NCSI’s report reveals that Omani nationals make up 43.3% of the total population, amounting to 2,236,645 individuals. On the other hand, expatriates account for a slightly larger percentage of 56.7%, with a total of 2,928,957 residents. This diverse composition of the population illustrates a harmonious blend of cultures and communities, contributing to Oman’s vibrant socio-economic fabric.

Density Across Governorates

The Muscat Governorate emerges as the most densely populated area in Oman, accommodating 29.7% of the total population, which amounts to 1,546,667 people. The Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate follows, housing 20.3% of the nation’s population, equating to 1,044,388 individuals. These figures underscore the varying population densities across the Sultanate, reflecting the changing dynamics of urban and rural lifestyles.

Towards a More Prosperous Future

This population growth, indicative of a thriving economy and a stable socio-political environment, sets the stage for a more prosperous future for Oman. The increasing numbers also pose unique challenges and opportunities, requiring strategic planning and robust policies to ensure sustainable development and equitable resource distribution. The Sultanate’s ongoing economic expansion and the vibrant composition of its population hint at a promising trajectory, inviting more global attention towards this Gulf nation.