Oman

Oman and DACH Region Hotel Industries Report Significant Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
In a robust display of economic resilience and growth, the hotel industry in the Sultanate of Oman has logged a significant uptick in revenues by the end of November 2023. The establishments in focus, rated between three to five stars, posted revenues amounting to RO 204.187 million. This figure marks a substantial 26.6% increase from the RO 161.262 million recorded by the end of November 2022, as reported by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Surge in Hotel Guests

Besides the revenue ascension, the Sultanate also witnessed a 30.3% surge in the total number of hotel guests. By the end of November 2023, the guest count stood at 1,883,993, a striking rise from 1,446,189 guests during the same period the previous year. This growth was also reflected in the hotel occupancy rate, which climbed up by 9%.

Guests’ Origin: A Detailed Breakdown

Further insights into the origin of the guests revealed an across-the-board rise. Omani guests increased by 11.3%, amounting to 716,585. Guests from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rose by 27.9% to 185,671. European guests registered a significant 47.1% increase, reaching 447,033. The number of American guests rose to 52,021. African guests increased by 35.6% to 10,588, while Asian guests saw a 41.8% rise, reaching 270,320. The most substantial growth was observed among Oceanian guests, who saw a staggering 165.4% increase to 40,188.

DACH Region Hotel Sector Flourishes

Meanwhile, the hotel sector in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) also reported a promising growth trajectory. The fourth quarter of 2023 painted a prosperous picture, with the sector’s revenue rising 13.7% year-on-year (YOY), overshadowing a mere 0.3% rise for serviced apartments. The occupancy rates in this region jumped 5.3%, coupled with a 4.3% rise in Average Daily Rate (ADR) to €95.11 ($104.33), indicating a healthy demand for conventional hotel stays. Despite a seasonal slowdown, RevPAR stood at €62.9 ($69) in the fourth quarter. Apaleo, a major player in the region, currently operates 1,000 hotels and serviced apartments across 24 countries, accounting for 50,000 rooms.

Oman Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

