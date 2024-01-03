en English
Oman

Oman Accelerates Towards Carbon Neutrality with Electric Vehicle Push

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
In a significant stride towards reducing carbon emissions, Oman is making a robust push for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). A key player in this initiative, Otaxi, an Omani taxi service, has announced plans to launch an electric taxi service in Muscat within the first quarter of 2024. This move is a part of the broader goal set by the Omani government to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, a target that is gaining momentum worldwide.

Ministry’s Green Vision

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) of Oman is driving this initiative with a clear roadmap to phase out fuel-operated vehicles. The ministry has set an ambitious target of having 79% of all vehicles in Oman be electric by 2035, contributing to the nation’s sustainability vision.

Boosting EV Infrastructure

Oman’s efforts to promote EV usage extend beyond mere vehicle adoption. The country is offering incentives for manufacturing EVs in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, a strategic move to attract international investors. Further boosting the infrastructure, nearly 100 charging points have been installed nationwide. The aim is to increase this number to 300 within the next two years, thereby paving the way for a robust EV ecosystem.

Rising EV Adoption

These measures have started to bear fruit. As of November 2023, the number of EVs in Oman has surpassed 400. In a bid to accelerate the EV adoption rate, new regulations have been set in place, requiring all fuel stations to incorporate charging points for EVs within a six-month period. This measure is a direct response to the fact that 60% of emissions in the transport sector in Oman come from light vehicles. The remainder comes from heavy vehicles, trucks, and maritime transport, which are also in the government’s sights for future green initiatives.

As Oman takes these significant strides in the realm of sustainability, it steers the world a step closer towards the global goal of net zero emissions. By amplifying green mobility through the promotion of EVs, the country is not only addressing its carbon footprint but also setting a commendable example for other nations to follow.

Oman Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

