en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Oman

Oasis of Dialogue Forum: A Platform for Youthful Debate on Identity and Tourism in the Gulf

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Oasis of Dialogue Forum: A Platform for Youthful Debate on Identity and Tourism in the Gulf

The QatarDebate Centre, in a collaborative effort with the Oman Debate Centre and the Omani Ministry of Sports and Youth, is all set to host the inaugural Oasis of Dialogue forum in Oman. This pioneering event, scheduled for January 5 and extending for five days, is anticipated to bring together 50 young individuals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. The forum is intended to provide a platform for these young minds to engage in rigorous discussions on the themes of identity and tourism within the Gulf region.

Engaging the Gulf Youth in Constructive Dialogue

Part of the ongoing Oasis of Dialogue series initiated by the QatarDebate Centre, the forum serves a dual purpose. It aims to stimulate productive debate and foster a culture of public dialogue among the Gulf youth, particularly those from Oman. The event will be conducted at two prominent locations – the Crowne Plaza Muscat and the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Exploring Themes of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment

The forum promises to delve into a variety of topics, ranging from tourism, sports, entertainment, to cultural tourism, and their impact on the Gulf society’s identity. These discussions assume added significance in view of the prevailing trends of globalization and localization. The forum will also address the development of the tourism sector, its integration with other sectors, and the strategic positioning of the Gulf region as a winter tourist destination.

Facilitating Youth Interaction with Decision-makers

What sets this initiative apart is its attempt to bridge the gap between young participants and decision-makers from both Qatar and Oman. The forum encourages the youth to voice their opinions and contribute actively to the broader discourse. In this context, Outreach Program Manager Abdulrahman Al Subaie expressed optimism about the potential of the event to expand debate horizons and generate thought-provoking ideas on identity and tourism. He also revealed plans to compile the outcomes of the forum into a special report, thus ensuring a lasting impact.

As a testament to the spirit of cooperation and cultural exchange, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the QatarDebate Centre and its Omani counterpart in September. This agreement seeks to strengthen the cultural and scientific bond between the two nations through various events and tournaments, marking a significant step towards promoting shared learning and mutual growth.

0
Oman Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oman's Royal Hospital Achieves Medical Milestone with First Autologous Kidney Transplant

By BNN Correspondents

Haitham Rafi Ignites Mall of Muscat's Winter Weekend with Stellar Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's Non-Oil Exports to Saudi Arabia Surge by 25.50% in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

National Bank of Oman Unveils Double Rewards Offer, Bolsters Festive Shopping Experience

By BNN Correspondents

Majees CC and Renaissance Triumph in Premier Division League ...
@Cricket · 3 hours
Majees CC and Renaissance Triumph in Premier Division League ...
heart comment 0
Bank Muscat’s Green Sports Initiative and the Growth of Oman’s Sports Infrastructure

By Salman Khan

Bank Muscat's Green Sports Initiative and the Growth of Oman's Sports Infrastructure
Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture Empowers Rural Women

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's Ministry of Agriculture Empowers Rural Women
Omani Teacher Triumphs Over 100km Mountain Hike: A Journey of Heritage and Adventure

By BNN Correspondents

Omani Teacher Triumphs Over 100km Mountain Hike: A Journey of Heritage and Adventure
Oman’s Shura Council Takes Proactive Steps to Address Employment Issues and Extends Support to Earthquake-hit Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Oman's Shura Council Takes Proactive Steps to Address Employment Issues and Extends Support to Earthquake-hit Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Government Faces Opposition Over New Asylum Seeker Reception Centers
18 seconds
Irish Government Faces Opposition Over New Asylum Seeker Reception Centers
Arsenal in Talks with FC Nantes to End Marquinhos' Loan Early
23 seconds
Arsenal in Talks with FC Nantes to End Marquinhos' Loan Early
Adolphe Hakizimana Joins AS Kigali: A Strategic Move Amidst Club's Struggle
28 seconds
Adolphe Hakizimana Joins AS Kigali: A Strategic Move Amidst Club's Struggle
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
3 mins
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
3 mins
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
3 mins
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
4 mins
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
4 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
4 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app