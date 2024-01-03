Oasis of Dialogue Forum: A Platform for Youthful Debate on Identity and Tourism in the Gulf

The QatarDebate Centre, in a collaborative effort with the Oman Debate Centre and the Omani Ministry of Sports and Youth, is all set to host the inaugural Oasis of Dialogue forum in Oman. This pioneering event, scheduled for January 5 and extending for five days, is anticipated to bring together 50 young individuals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. The forum is intended to provide a platform for these young minds to engage in rigorous discussions on the themes of identity and tourism within the Gulf region.

Engaging the Gulf Youth in Constructive Dialogue

Part of the ongoing Oasis of Dialogue series initiated by the QatarDebate Centre, the forum serves a dual purpose. It aims to stimulate productive debate and foster a culture of public dialogue among the Gulf youth, particularly those from Oman. The event will be conducted at two prominent locations – the Crowne Plaza Muscat and the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Exploring Themes of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment

The forum promises to delve into a variety of topics, ranging from tourism, sports, entertainment, to cultural tourism, and their impact on the Gulf society’s identity. These discussions assume added significance in view of the prevailing trends of globalization and localization. The forum will also address the development of the tourism sector, its integration with other sectors, and the strategic positioning of the Gulf region as a winter tourist destination.

Facilitating Youth Interaction with Decision-makers

What sets this initiative apart is its attempt to bridge the gap between young participants and decision-makers from both Qatar and Oman. The forum encourages the youth to voice their opinions and contribute actively to the broader discourse. In this context, Outreach Program Manager Abdulrahman Al Subaie expressed optimism about the potential of the event to expand debate horizons and generate thought-provoking ideas on identity and tourism. He also revealed plans to compile the outcomes of the forum into a special report, thus ensuring a lasting impact.

As a testament to the spirit of cooperation and cultural exchange, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the QatarDebate Centre and its Omani counterpart in September. This agreement seeks to strengthen the cultural and scientific bond between the two nations through various events and tournaments, marking a significant step towards promoting shared learning and mutual growth.