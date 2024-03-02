Nizwa Museum Chronicles Oman's Rich Heritage with 2,000 Exhibits, Aiming to Boost Tourism

At Nizwa Museum nestled in Al Aqar neighbourhood, an impressive collection of nearly 2,000 exhibits awaits, offering a deep dive into Oman's storied heritage and civilization. From the moment of entry, visitors are greeted by ancient doors, setting the tone for a journey through time. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Said Ambusaidi, the visionary behind this cultural repository, aims to not only preserve Oman's rich history but also to bolster heritage tourism in Nizwa, a cornerstone of Oman's tourist attractions.

A Gateway to Ancient Oman

Inside, the museum unfolds in a sequence of galleries, each dedicated to a facet of Omani life and history. The Manuscripts Gallery houses texts dating back 426 years, while the Weapons Gallery displays arms from 500 years past. The Civilizational Communication Gallery and the Man Gallery, showcasing a rare millstone, provide insight into Oman's social and industrial advancements. Not to be missed is the Copper Gallery, home to Nizwa's famed copper coffee jug, among other traditional craft tools and pottery pieces that speak volumes of the Sultanate's artisanal legacy.

Preserving and Sharing Heritage

Ambusaidi's commitment to heritage preservation is evident in his meticulous curation of the museum's collection, which exceeds 5,000 items, promising new discoveries with future exhibits. Identification cards placed before each item offer visitors insights without the need for guides, an innovative approach to engaging with the past. Ambusaidi expresses pride in the positive feedback received from the 5,000 visitors so far, predominantly Omanis, and voices hope for governmental support to further the museum's mission.

A Cultural Beacon in Oman

The museum does not merely stand as a static repository of the past; it serves as a vibrant cultural hub, linking Oman's rich history with its present and future. By providing a platform for students and researchers to delve into Omani history, Ambusaidi envisions the museum as a dynamic space for learning and exploration. As the museum continues to draw visitors, its role in promoting Nizwa as a premier destination for heritage tourism in Oman is increasingly solidified, with the potential to significantly contribute to the Sultanate's cultural and economic landscape.