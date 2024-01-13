en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Oman

Nama Water Services Bolsters Sewage Infrastructure in Oman’s Suhar Region

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Nama Water Services Bolsters Sewage Infrastructure in Oman’s Suhar Region

With a strategic vision of reshaping the landscape of water services, Nama Water Services is currently making significant strides. The company is undertaking an extensive project to enhance sewage services in the Suhar region of Oman. This initiative holds a triple-fold focus: environmental preservation, public health, and the protection of groundwater resources. Furthermore, it seeks to provide a sustainable water source for irrigating green spaces, particularly essential amidst the region’s demographic and urban expansion.

Connecting Suhar: Phase Three in Progress

The third phase of the sewage network in Suhar is currently in progress. The objective is to connect approximately 4200 residential and commercial units to the established sewage network, and the project is slated for completion by December 2025. The areas to be covered under this phase include Hambar, Al-Tareef, Ghail Al-Shbool, and coastal areas like Sabara, Al-Shizaw, and Al-Hazira. Due to high groundwater levels, air discharge techniques are to be employed in the latter locations.

Delegated Responsibility: Gulf Services Company

The Gulf Services Company for Petrochemicals and Trade has been commissioned for project implementation. The project’s scope includes the construction of a 40 km sewage network, comprising various diameters of pipelines, air discharge systems, pumping lines, and improvements to existing pumping stations. The total cost of this transformative project is pegged at RO 11.572 million.

Anticipated Impact: A Healthier Community

The project is not merely about providing efficient sewage disposal—it also aims to alleviate community burdens. Reduction in sewage tanker usage is one anticipated outcome, which could lead to lower costs for users. The initiative is a significant part of the infrastructure development in the North Al Batinah Governorate and aligns with the government’s commitment to expanding sewage services in regional governorates. The success of the project is expected to hinge heavily on the cooperation and understanding of local residents. It is hoped they will recognize and appreciate the benefits of this vital project.

0
Oman
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Oman

See more
22 seconds ago
Muscat Stock Exchange Ushers in New Era with Introduction of Liquidity Provider Service
The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), Oman’s premier financial trading platform, celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its liquidity provider service. The bell-ringing ceremony, which marked the official commencement of the service, was presided over by the CEO of the Capital Market Authority, Abdullah bin Salem al Salmi. Partnering with Prominent Players Omantel, a
Muscat Stock Exchange Ushers in New Era with Introduction of Liquidity Provider Service
CAA Approves Oman-Iran Flights: A Boost for Travel and Bilateral Relations
3 days ago
CAA Approves Oman-Iran Flights: A Boost for Travel and Bilateral Relations
Oman's 'Youth Ready' Initiative: Equipping the Next Generation with Future-Ready Skills
4 days ago
Oman's 'Youth Ready' Initiative: Equipping the Next Generation with Future-Ready Skills
Oman and DACH Region Hotel Industries Report Significant Growth
1 min ago
Oman and DACH Region Hotel Industries Report Significant Growth
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Oman's Strategic Road Project: Enhancing Connectivity and Reducing Travel Time
3 days ago
Oman's Strategic Road Project: Enhancing Connectivity and Reducing Travel Time
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
14 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
17 seconds
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
34 seconds
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
36 seconds
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
43 seconds
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
56 seconds
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
59 seconds
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
1 min
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
2 mins
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
28 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app