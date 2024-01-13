Nama Water Services Bolsters Sewage Infrastructure in Oman’s Suhar Region

With a strategic vision of reshaping the landscape of water services, Nama Water Services is currently making significant strides. The company is undertaking an extensive project to enhance sewage services in the Suhar region of Oman. This initiative holds a triple-fold focus: environmental preservation, public health, and the protection of groundwater resources. Furthermore, it seeks to provide a sustainable water source for irrigating green spaces, particularly essential amidst the region’s demographic and urban expansion.

Connecting Suhar: Phase Three in Progress

The third phase of the sewage network in Suhar is currently in progress. The objective is to connect approximately 4200 residential and commercial units to the established sewage network, and the project is slated for completion by December 2025. The areas to be covered under this phase include Hambar, Al-Tareef, Ghail Al-Shbool, and coastal areas like Sabara, Al-Shizaw, and Al-Hazira. Due to high groundwater levels, air discharge techniques are to be employed in the latter locations.

Delegated Responsibility: Gulf Services Company

The Gulf Services Company for Petrochemicals and Trade has been commissioned for project implementation. The project’s scope includes the construction of a 40 km sewage network, comprising various diameters of pipelines, air discharge systems, pumping lines, and improvements to existing pumping stations. The total cost of this transformative project is pegged at RO 11.572 million.

Anticipated Impact: A Healthier Community

The project is not merely about providing efficient sewage disposal—it also aims to alleviate community burdens. Reduction in sewage tanker usage is one anticipated outcome, which could lead to lower costs for users. The initiative is a significant part of the infrastructure development in the North Al Batinah Governorate and aligns with the government’s commitment to expanding sewage services in regional governorates. The success of the project is expected to hinge heavily on the cooperation and understanding of local residents. It is hoped they will recognize and appreciate the benefits of this vital project.