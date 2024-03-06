Muscat Municipality Ramps Up Slaughterhouse Operations for Ramadan Rush

Muscat Municipality, in a forward-looking move, has completed extensive preparations at its slaughterhouses to effectively manage an anticipated surge in demand during the upcoming Ramadan season. In a strategic partnership with the operating company, the municipality has significantly enhanced its workforce, conducted essential maintenance on machinery, and revised service hours to better serve the community's meat processing needs.

Advertisment

Efficient Operations Management

To ensure seamless operations during the high-demand period, Muscat Municipality has introduced adjusted working hours at the Seeb and Amerat slaughterhouses. Leading up to Ramadan, mornings are dedicated to individual customers, while evenings are reserved for companies and meat shops, starting from March 9 until the end of Shaban. During Ramadan, the focus shifts to morning operations, with the first two hours allocated for companies and meat shops, followed by a slot for individuals, to streamline the process and minimize wait times.

Health and Safety at the Forefront

Advertisment

The General Directorate of Health Affairs and Veterinary Services at Muscat Municipality is leaving no stone unturned in its commitment to health and safety. Rigorous health inspections of livestock are conducted to prevent diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, ensuring the meat is safe for consumption. The municipality is also vigilant in maintaining high standards of hygiene within the slaughterhouse premises, implementing strict pest control measures to create a safe and clean environment for both workers and customers.

Community Convenience and Safety

Understanding the importance of community convenience during the busy Ramadan period, Muscat Municipality has made notable improvements to waiting areas in slaughterhouses, enhancing the overall customer experience. The municipality, in collaboration with the operating company, has also developed a contingency plan for equipment malfunctions, ensuring that any disruption to services is minimized. This proactive approach underscores Muscat Municipality's dedication to meeting the community's needs while upholding the highest standards of health and safety.

The strategic measures undertaken by Muscat Municipality to bolster slaughterhouse operations underscore a commitment to community service and public health. By streamlining operations and prioritizing safety, the municipality is well-prepared to meet the increased demand during Ramadan, ensuring that residents have access to safe and efficiently processed meat. This initiative not only reflects the municipality's readiness for the festive season but also its dedication to enhancing public services for the benefit of the community.