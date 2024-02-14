Musandam Power Reduces Diesel Reliance with Dolphin Gas Network Backup

In a significant stride towards energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, Musandam Power, the operator of the sole gas-fired Independent Power Project in the Musandam Governorate, has successfully minimized its reliance on diesel fuel. This achievement is largely due to the backup supply of gas from the regional Dolphin network, facilitated by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Dolphin Gas.

Harnessing the Power of Collaboration

The collaboration between Musandam Power, Dolphin Gas, and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals has yielded remarkable results. By tapping into the Dolphin network's gas supply, Musandam Power has been able to reduce its dependence on diesel, which is not only more costly but also more emission-intensive. This strategic partnership has ensured a more stable and reliable operation for the power plant, which has a capacity of 120 MW and is majority-owned by Oman's integrated energy group OQ.

A Shift in Fuel Dependence

The power plant, which operates at Tibat in the Wilayat of Bukha, previously relied heavily on diesel fuel. However, with the new arrangement in place, this reliance has drastically decreased. In 2023, the power plant's dependence on diesel was reduced to a mere 6%, marking a significant shift in fuel dependence. This reduction is expected to continue in the coming months, further minimizing the use of diesel.

Addressing Gas Shortages

The intervention of the Ministry and OQ has played a crucial role in addressing gas shortages from the nearby Musandam Gas Plant. By ensuring a more stable gas supply, the Ministry and OQ have enabled Musandam Power to operate mostly on gas fuel, thereby reducing its reliance on diesel. This strategic move not only benefits Musandam Power but also contributes to a more sustainable and cost-effective energy landscape in the region.

As of February 14, 2024, the new arrangement continues to prove successful, demonstrating the power of collaboration and strategic planning in addressing energy challenges. This development underscores the importance of leveraging regional resources and forging partnerships to achieve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

