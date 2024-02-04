MG Cyberster Celebrates Brand's Centenary with Global Tour, Arrives in Oman

The MG Cyberster, an innovative all-electric 2-door sports car, has made its grand entrance in Oman as part of a global driving tour dubbed 'Centenary of Passion.' This tour celebrates the illustrious 100-year anniversary of the MG brand, a testament to its rich heritage and enduring commitment to innovation.

Global Tour Commemorating MG's Heritage

The tour, which commenced in London and will conclude in Shanghai, not only marks a century of the MG brand but also pays homage to its classic MGB model. As it traverses the globe, the tour provides an exceptional showcase of the Cyberster's groundbreaking design and high-performance capabilities.

Adventurous Journey through Oman

During its three-day sojourn in Oman, the MG Cyberster is making exhilarating stops in Muscat, Nizwa, and Sur. At the wheel are the Turner twins, Ross and Hugo, renowned British adventurers known for their inspirational journeys. Their mission: to engage with local communities, car enthusiasts, and explore Oman's remarkable landmarks.

Cyberster: Futuristic Design Meets High Performance

Designed through a collaborative effort between MG's London design team and its Shanghai factory, the MG Cyberster exudes a futuristic aesthetic. With its scissor doors and a Kammback tail, it is a striking vision of modern automobile design. The Cyberster is available in single-motor and dual-motor models, with the dual-motor version boasting an impressive acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

The MG Cyberster's presence in Oman underscores the country's significance in MG's global vision. It also powerfully represents MG's commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility, by synergizing power and elegance. This marks a new chapter in the brand's history, leading the charge into the future of sustainable transportation solutions.