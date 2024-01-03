Copper Ingots Unearthed in Oman: Illuminating Ancient Trade Routes and Technological Prowess

In a remarkable archaeological feat, a team from Goethe University Frankfurt has unearthed corroded copper ingots in Ibra, central Oman, illuminating the ancient trade routes and technological prowess of the region. The discovery, led by doctoral researchers Irini Biezeveld and Jonas Kluge, was made during an excavation funded by the Deutsche Orient-Gesellschaft and aimed at uncovering charcoal to date settlements.

Unearthing Historical Significance

The unexpected find consists of three individual ingots, each shaped as round cones, weighing a total of 1.7kg. The ingots, dating back to the Early Bronze Age (2600-2000 BC), underscore Oman’s significance in copper production during this epoch. At a time when copper was predominantly processed into tools, the rarity of such ingots enhances the value of this discovery.

Insight into Metal Processing Technologies

The copper ingots bear a plano-convex shape, characteristic of the period’s metal processing techniques. This gives us an unprecedented glimpse into the region’s technological capabilities and its role in the interregional trade system 4,300 years ago. The find also prompts intriguing questions about resource management in an arid environment like Oman.

Deepening Understanding of Trade Networks

Adding further weight to the discovery, pottery sherds from the Indus culture were found alongside the ingots. This indicates the existence of trade connections between Oman and the Indian subcontinent during the Bronze Age. The discovery thus not only deepens our understanding of Oman’s historical trade networks but also sheds light on its technological capabilities.