Oman

Copper Ingots Unearthed in Oman: Illuminating Ancient Trade Routes and Technological Prowess

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Copper Ingots Unearthed in Oman: Illuminating Ancient Trade Routes and Technological Prowess

In a remarkable archaeological feat, a team from Goethe University Frankfurt has unearthed corroded copper ingots in Ibra, central Oman, illuminating the ancient trade routes and technological prowess of the region. The discovery, led by doctoral researchers Irini Biezeveld and Jonas Kluge, was made during an excavation funded by the Deutsche Orient-Gesellschaft and aimed at uncovering charcoal to date settlements.

Unearthing Historical Significance

The unexpected find consists of three individual ingots, each shaped as round cones, weighing a total of 1.7kg. The ingots, dating back to the Early Bronze Age (2600-2000 BC), underscore Oman’s significance in copper production during this epoch. At a time when copper was predominantly processed into tools, the rarity of such ingots enhances the value of this discovery.

Insight into Metal Processing Technologies

The copper ingots bear a plano-convex shape, characteristic of the period’s metal processing techniques. This gives us an unprecedented glimpse into the region’s technological capabilities and its role in the interregional trade system 4,300 years ago. The find also prompts intriguing questions about resource management in an arid environment like Oman.

Deepening Understanding of Trade Networks

Adding further weight to the discovery, pottery sherds from the Indus culture were found alongside the ingots. This indicates the existence of trade connections between Oman and the Indian subcontinent during the Bronze Age. The discovery thus not only deepens our understanding of Oman’s historical trade networks but also sheds light on its technological capabilities.

Oman
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

