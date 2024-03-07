Bestune Oman Unveils Exclusive Ramadan Promotions on Premium Vehicle Line-Up

Muscat: Bestune Oman, represented by Gulf Great Sands (GGS) LLC, has launched an enticing 'Ramadan journeys redefined with Bestune's premium elegance' campaign, spotlighting its high-end models including the Bestune T99, T77 Pro, B70 Sedan, and B70 Crossover. The promotion, aimed at enhancing the car buying experience during the holy month, encompasses a suite of deals such as low monthly payments, complimentary registration and insurance, a guaranteed free service package, a free gift with every purchase, and a comprehensive manufacturer's warranty.

Exceptional Offers for Ramadan

The initiative, which runs until April 25, 2024, is designed to make Bestune's premium vehicles more accessible to car enthusiasts in Oman. Customers can enjoy low EMI options, free first-year registration, and insurance for Oman and UAE, among other benefits. These offers apply to vehicles purchased for personal use and are subject to credit approval from banks.

Enhanced Ownership Experience

Bestune Oman is committed to providing an unparalleled ownership experience, which is evident in the assured free service package covering periodic maintenance in line with the manufacturer's recommendations. Furthermore, every purchase during this promotional period is accompanied by a complimentary window tinting service, enhancing both the vehicle's aesthetics and comfort. The manufacturer's warranty extends up to six years or 250,000 kilometers, underscoring the brand's confidence in its vehicle lineup.

Highlighting Bestune's Premium Models

The promotion features Bestune's diverse range of models, each boasting unique attributes. The T99, known for its large crossover appeal and a myriad of safety features, the T77 Pro compact crossover that combines luxury with technology, the stylish B70S coupe SUV with class-leading handling, and the B70 mid-level sedan, which offers ultimate performance luxury. These models exemplify Bestune's dedication to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction.

As the Ramadan promotion unfolds, Bestune Oman aims to redefine the journey of car ownership, blending exceptional deals with the premium elegance of its vehicles. This initiative not only highlights Bestune's commitment to the Omani market but also its effort to cater to the refined tastes of car buyers, promising an ownership experience that is as rewarding as it is luxurious.