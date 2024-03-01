Bahrain-Oman Chamber Delegations Explore Diyar Al Muharraq, Eye Economic Boost

In a significant stride towards bolstering regional cooperation and economic diversification, Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development entity in Bahrain, hosted a distinguished delegation from the Sultanate of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongside the Kingdom of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry on February 24, 2024. This event marked a pivotal moment in enhancing commercial and economic ties between the two Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The delegation's tour, spearheaded by Diyar Al Muharraq's top executives, Mr. Abdulhakeem Yaqoob Al Khayyat and Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, encompassed an extensive overview of the city’s comprehensive development projects. These projects are meticulously designed to cater to upscale standards of living, thereby attracting investment and promoting residential, commercial, and recreational development. Sameer Abdulla Nass, President of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the critical role of the real estate sector in the national economy and the importance of overcoming challenges to support its growth.

Enhancing Economic Cooperation

Advertisment

Engineer Reza bin Juma Al Saleh of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the visit as a cornerstone for promoting trade and investment exchanges between Oman and Bahrain. The initiative aligns with both countries' future visions—Oman 2040 and Bahrain 2030—aimed at achieving economic diversification. The establishment of the Omani-Bahraini Investment Holding Company further underscores the commitment to deepening economic cooperation across various sectors, including food security and industry.

Prospects for Future Collaboration

Al Khayyat expressed confidence that the visit would significantly contribute to strengthening trade relations and economic ties between Bahrain and Oman. Diyar Al Muharraq stands as a testament to Bahrain's commitment to creating a modern, integrated community that aligns with family values and offers diverse housing solutions and lifestyle amenities. This visit opens new avenues for future cooperation, promising a brighter economic horizon for both nations.