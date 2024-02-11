Old Growth Forests Conserved: Biden Administration's New Policy and its Implications

The Biden Administration's policy aims to conserve old growth forests through top-down directives to amend forest management plans. While seeking consistency across national forests, critics worry about micromanagement from Washington D.C. The prohibition of commercial logging and increased project approval may create bureaucratic hurdles. The focus remains on protecting old growth stands, but concerns linger about its practical implementation and impact on forest management.

Bridging the Gap Between Research and Policy

In Kiribati, the Land Management Division invests in technology like Trimble robotic Total Stations and drones to bolster capacity building. Collaborative efforts led by Professor Lee-Ann Sutherland aim to provide policymakers with timely, relevant evidence. With land use influenced by diverse factors, collaboration among stakeholders is paramount. These initiatives mark strides toward integrating research and policy in land management.

Enhancing Skills for Efficient Land Management

In Kiribati's outer islands, the Land Management Division conducts surveys to improve control techniques and GIS skills. Efficient land management necessitates proficiency in drafting software and surveying calculation. These efforts signify a move towards modernization and effective land governance. Balancing conservation imperatives with streamlined management approaches remains pivotal.

Conclusion: Toward Sustainable Land Use

The Biden Administration's old growth forest conservation policy and Kiribati's technological and skill advancements highlight global efforts towards sustainable land use. Balancing conservation imperatives, bureaucratic concerns, and the need for efficient management is an ongoing challenge. Collaboration, innovation, and dialogue among stakeholders are essential for navigating the complexities of land management. The future resilience of forests and lands hinges on these collective endeavors.