Oisin Rogers: The Publican Influencing London's Dining Scene

Oisin Rogers, a renowned publican and the man behind the acclaimed Devonshire pub in London, has crafted a niche for himself in the city's bustling culinary scene. Known for its vibrant ambience and versatile menu, the Devonshire has swiftly climbed the ranks to become a top-tier dining destination in London. However, the popularity of this trendy spot has turned securing a table into a formidable task, with reservations often booked out far in advance.

From Publican to Social Media Influencer

In the world of gastronomy, Rogers' influence extends beyond the confines of his pub. His knack for identifying and endorsing quality dining experiences has turned him into a sought-after authority on London's culinary landscape. His influence reached a new height when he released a Twitter list of his favourite London restaurants. The viral list, which featured 20 handpicked establishments, quickly became a coveted guide for locals and tourists alike.

The Devonshire: A Culinary Landmark in London

The Devonshire, nestled in the heart of Soho, offers a gastronomic journey that blends traditional British dishes with contemporary flair. With set lunch menus that range from 25-29 pounds, patrons can indulge in two or three-course meals that encapsulate the essence of British cuisine. Yet, it's not just the food that's drawing patrons to the Devonshire. The establishment has mastered the art of creating a 'long lunch' atmosphere, an aspect that significantly contributes to its popularity.

Roger's Guide to London's Dining Scene

Unable to secure a table at the Devonshire? Rogers has you covered. His Twitter list, published in 2019, offers an array of alternative dining experiences across London. The list, known for its diversity in cuisines and price ranges, serves as a beacon for those on the hunt for quality dining in the city. It's not just a list, but a testament to Rogers' deep understanding and appreciation of London's food scene.