Samoa Airways Urged to Modernize Fleet for Safety, Minister So'oialo Advocates New Aircraft Purchase

Amid growing concerns over passenger safety and operational efficiency, the Minister overseeing Samoa Airways, Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo, has called for the immediate procurement of a new aircraft to replace the aging twin otters currently in the fleet. During a recent interview with Radio Samoa, So'oialo underscored the urgency of modernizing the airline's fleet, citing safety as the paramount priority. Samoa Airways, which operates three small planes for routes between American Samoa and Apia, as well as domestic flights between Upolu and Savai'i, faces challenges with one of its aircraft exceeding 49 years of service, while the others are aged 38 and 37 respectively.

Enhancing Passenger Safety and Operational Efficiency

Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo emphasized the critical role that the fleet plays in Samoa Airways' revenue generation and its ability to meet financial obligations, including debt repayments. "If you look at these planes, you see that the outside and the engine are good but the interior of the planes and the chairs are not up to standards," So'oialo remarked, highlighting the need for an aircraft that meets modern safety and comfort standards. He pointed out that the cost of maintenance for the aging aircraft is becoming prohibitively expensive, making the purchase of a new plane a financially sound decision in the long run.

Strategic Planning for Fleet Modernization

The minister also touched upon the regulatory aspects of flight scheduling between American Samoa and Samoa, which is under the purview of authorities in American Samoa. Any requests for additional flights require approval from the American Samoa Attorney General, as per the existing Air Service Agreement. This underscores the importance of having a modern, reliable fleet that can meet regulatory standards and passenger expectations. So'oialo's push for a new aircraft is part of a broader strategy to enhance the airline's competitiveness and sustainability.

Looking to the Future

As Samoa Airways contemplates its next steps, the focus remains firmly on ensuring the safety of its passengers and crew, while also improving the airline's financial health. The procurement of a new aircraft is seen as a crucial investment in the airline's future, promising to reduce maintenance costs, improve reliability, and ultimately, strengthen Samoa's connectivity with the world. With Minister So'oialo's advocacy, Samoa Airways is poised to make a pivotal decision that could redefine its operations and set a new standard for passenger service in the region.