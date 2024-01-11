en English
Oceania

Papua New Guinea in Crisis: Violent Riots, Looting, and a Nation on Edge

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
As tension thickens in the air of Papua New Guinea, the nation is grappling with a severe crisis. Violent riots and rampant looting in the country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae, have led to at least 16 reported fatalities and widespread destruction. The government is in a race against time to restore order amidst the chaos, as the intensity of the civil unrest has escalated to alarming levels. Fires and significant disruption have become the new normal in major urban areas, painting a stark picture of the country’s current state.

Trigger of Unrest: A Pay Dispute

The fuse to the explosive situation was lit by a protest over a pay dispute by police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants. The government’s response to the outcry was a claim of administrative error, but the damage was already done. The ripple effect of the protest led to a wave of violence, looting, and burning of buildings, creating a distressing scene in Port Moresby and other populated areas.

International Concerns: China and Australia

As the unrest continues, international concerns have also risen. Chinese-owned businesses found themselves in the crosshairs, leading to a formal complaint from Beijing. On the other hand, the Australian Prime Minister appealed for calm and recently signed a security deal with Papua New Guinea to combat arms trafficking, drug smuggling, and the rampant tribal violence in the country.

Government’s Response: State of Emergency

The severity of the situation led Prime Minister James Marape to declare a state of emergency in the country. The government has deployed additional defense personnel to restore order and promised to rectify the pay error that sparked the unrest. Despite these efforts, the violence took a toll on the country’s social and economic stability, prompting several members of parliament to resign and the looming threat of a vote of no confidence in Marape’s leadership.

In conclusion, Papua New Guinea’s current crisis underscores the nation’s ongoing struggle with high unemployment, increased living costs, and escalating tribal violence. As the government works to restore peace amid the chaos, the country battles against time to regain its stability and safeguard the interests of its citizens.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

