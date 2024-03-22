For New Zealanders who have made Israel their home, the current conflict with Hamas has transformed everyday life into a series of challenges and acts of community solidarity. Elinor Sapir, an Auckland native who moved to Tel Aviv in 2019, and Michael Lawrence, a Wellingtonian residing in Israel since 2000, share their experiences during the ongoing war, illustrating the resilience and adaptability of both the expat community and the Israeli tech industry amidst crisis.

Adapting to Crisis

Elinor Sapir, a notable tech solutions engineer, has seen the Israeli tech scene pivot towards humanitarian efforts, using AI and computer vision to aid in the war's exigencies. Despite the fear and disruption caused by the conflict, Sapir highlights the industry's strength and its potential for post-war growth. Israeli tech companies and startups have encouraged their employees to volunteer, leveraging their skills for the greater good. This collective effort underscores a broader sentiment across the country, prioritizing life-saving activities over business as usual.

Community and Family Strength

Michael Lawrence speaks to the pervasive fear and uncertainty affecting every Israeli family, including his own. With a daughter called up for army service and a son narrowly escaping a Hamas attack, Lawrence's family exemplifies the personal toll of the conflict. Yet, amidst the fear, there's a story of resilience and solidarity, with Israelis banding together to support each other and the military efforts. This spirit of unity and commitment to the country's defense is a testament to the community's strength in the face of adversity.

Looking Forward

Despite the ongoing conflict, both Sapir and Lawrence have no plans to leave Israel, choosing instead to stay and support their adopted country through these challenging times. Their stories reflect a broader narrative of resilience, innovation, and community spirit among the Israeli population and expatriates alike. As the war continues, the experiences of New Zealanders in Israel serve as a poignant reminder of the human impact of conflict and the power of solidarity in overcoming adversity.