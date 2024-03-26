For New Zealanders who have made Israel their home, the current conflict with Hamas is a far cry from the life they once envisioned. Elinor Sapir, a tech solutions engineer from Auckland who moved to Tel Aviv in 2019, and Michael Lawrence, a Wellington native residing in Israel since 2000, offer insights into the resilience and challenges faced by expats and locals alike as they navigate daily life under the shadow of war.

Community and Innovation Amid Crisis

Elinor Sapir's journey from Auckland to Tel Aviv was driven by a desire to join the vibrant tech start-up scene in Israel. However, the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas has shifted her focus from career advancement to humanitarian efforts. Utilizing her tech skills, Sapir, along with her colleagues, has been actively involved in developing AI and computer vision technologies to aid in the identification of missing persons and casualties of war. Furthermore, Sapir's team at Rookout is rallying international support to bring crucial supplies to those affected by the conflict, demonstrating the tech community's solidarity and adaptability in times of crisis.

Family Ties and Frontline Fears

Michael Lawrence, who has lived in Israel for over two decades, highlights the personal toll the conflict has taken on his family. His 19-year-old daughter, currently serving in the Israeli army, and his son's close brush with danger during a Hamas attack, underscore the constant state of concern and fear that envelops their daily lives. Lawrence's commitment to supporting both his community and the military, by providing food and aid to soldiers, reflects the broader sense of duty and resilience shared by many Israelis in the face of ongoing attacks.

Living Under Threat, Looking to the Future

Despite the imminent dangers and the profound impact on their personal and professional lives, both Sapir and Lawrence have no intentions of leaving Israel. Their stories are emblematic of the wider Israeli and expatriate community's determination to stand firm, support one another, and look towards rebuilding a stronger society post-conflict. As the international community watches and responds to the evolving situation, the experiences of New Zealanders in Israel offer a poignant reminder of the human dimension of geopolitical strife.