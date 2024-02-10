NYC Chef Matt Migliore to Showcase Peruvian Cuisine at Annual Connoisseur's Dinner and Auction

New York City's Culinary Maestro to Showcase Peruvian Cuisine at the 32nd Annual Connoisseur's Dinner and Auction

In a delightful blend of culture, cuisine, and charity, renowned New York City Chef Matt Migliore will be curating a Peruvian culinary experience at the 32nd Annual Connoisseur's Dinner and Auction. The much-anticipated event is slated for February 24th at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

A Symphony of Flavors from the Land of the Incas

Migliore, known for his deft blending of classic French techniques and modern American sensibilities, will weave a culinary narrative that pays homage to Peru's rich gastronomic heritage. The four-course dinner promises to be a gastronomic journey, replete with exquisite wine pairings, designed to tease, tantalize, and ultimately, satisfy the most discerning of palates.

The event will commence with an in-person food styling workshop, hosted by Migliore himself. From 10 a.m. to noon, participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from the maestro, gaining insights into the art of presenting food that is as visually appealing as it is delicious.

A Feast for the Senses, A Boon for WPSU-TV

Beyond the sensory indulgence, the Connoisseur's Dinner and Auction serves a noble purpose. All proceeds from the event will benefit WPSU-TV, a Pennsylvania Public Service (PBS) member station that broadcasts to 24 counties in central Pennsylvania, reaching approximately 515,000 households.

Tickets for this evening of epicurean delights and philanthropy are priced at $215 per person. As previous iterations of the event have shown, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, making early booking a necessity for those wishing to partake in this gastronomic adventure.

A Culinary Sojourn Awaits

As the countdown to the 32nd Annual Connoisseur's Dinner and Auction begins, anticipation mounts. On February 24th, the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center will transform into a culinary stage where Matt Migliore will orchestrate a symphony of Peruvian flavors, all in the name of supporting quality public broadcasting.

In the heart of Pennsylvania, a New York City culinary maestro will pay tribute to the Land of the Incas, serving up a feast that promises to engage all senses. The Connoisseur's Dinner and Auction, benefiting WPSU-TV, is more than a culinary event; it's a testament to the power of food as a cultural bridge and a force for good. For those fortunate enough to secure a seat at the table, an unforgettable gastronomic journey awaits.