NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

In a unique promotional strategy, NVIDIA is giving away a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU, the latest addition to their powerful line-up, autographed by none other than the company's CEO, Jensen Huang. The announcement of this exclusive giveaway was made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where tech enthusiasts from around the globe converge to witness the latest in technology.

Entering the Giveaway

For those interested in getting their hands on this one-of-a-kind GPU, there are two avenues to enter. The first is by physically visiting the NVIDIA booth at CES. The second way, catering to NVIDIA's global fanbase, involves interacting with a specific post on social media. To be eligible, participants must comment 'RTXSUPER' and like the post. However, the giveaway is not open to NVIDIA employees, their affiliates, or individuals under the age of 18.

Unleashing the Power of RTX 4080 SUPER

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU, priced at $999 US, marks a significant upgrade over the standard RTX 4080 model. It is equipped with a staggering 10,240 CUDA cores and the world's fastest 16 GB GDDR6X memory operating at 23 Gbps. Additionally, it supports the latest NV encode technologies, thereby promising an unparalleled gaming experience. Despite maintaining the same 320W Total Graphics Power (TGP) as the non-SUPER variant, this GPU offers enhanced performance with 52 Shader TFLOPs, 121 RT TFLOPs, and 836 AI TOPs.

A Collector's Item

What sets this giveaway apart is the singular chance to own a GPU personally signed by Jensen Huang. This autographed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU is not just a high-performance device but also a collector's item, adding a unique edge to the tech enthusiast's arsenal. The odds of winning this exclusive piece may be slim, given its global appeal and the high interest it has already generated. However, the thrill of owning a piece of tech history coupled with the GPU's formidable capabilities is a powerful incentive for participants.