Africa

Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access

In a significant stride towards the eradication of polio, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially prequalified the novel type 2 oral polio vaccine (nOPV2). This pivotal move comes three years following an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) that has since overseen the distribution of over 950 million doses worldwide.

What Prequalification Means

Prequalification by the WHO is a mark of quality assurance. It paves the way for member countries to access and utilize the nOPV2 without needing to adhere to stringent readiness and monitoring requirements previously imposed under the EUL. This not only simplifies procedures but also ensures broader and long-term access to the vaccine. Particularly impactful for developing nations, this development will enable international distribution agencies to expedite the delivery of nOPV2.

Polio: The Persistent Threat

Polio, a disease primarily spread through contact with infected feces, poses a serious health risk, causing permanent paralysis or even death, particularly in young children. Despite the great strides made in reducing polio cases through the original oral polio vaccines (OPVs), these come with the risk of mutating into harmful forms if the vaccination coverage among children is not sufficient.

The Safer and More Effective nOPV2

The nOPV2, originally granted an EUL in response to vaccine-derived outbreaks in Africa and Asia, has been genetically modified to significantly cut down the risk of such dangerous mutations. This makes it a safer and more effective option for polio prevention. The prequalification of nOPV2 by the WHO follows extensive analysis of vaccination outcomes, affirming the vaccine’s strong safety profile and effectiveness in children. The eradication efforts will hinge on continued collaboration, rapid detection, and widespread vaccine coverage.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

