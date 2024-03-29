Norwegian Charge d’affaires emphasizes reopening girls’ schools in Afghanistan

In a significant move to address the ongoing educational crisis in Afghanistan, Norway's Chargé d'affaires to Afghanistan, Paul Klouman Bekken, has taken a pivotal step by engaging with key figures in Kabul. Highlighting discussions with Mawlavi Kabir, the political deputy of the Taliban regime, former President Hamid Karzai, and Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Bekken emphasized the urgent need for the reopening of girls' schools with the commencement of the new academic year.

Diplomatic Endeavors and International Concerns

These meetings, as revealed through Bekken's social media on March 28th, underscore a concerted international effort to address the educational blockade facing Afghan girls. Meanwhile, Karen Decker, the US embassy official for Afghanistan based in Doha, echoed these concerns, noting the absence of progress in reopening girls' educational institutions as Afghanistan marks its third year under Taliban governance. Decker's remarks underscore the grim reality that Afghanistan remains the only country globally where girls' access to education beyond the sixth grade is barred, a situation that starkly contrasts with international norms and human rights standards.

The Plight of Afghan Girls

The academic year 1403 began under Taliban rule approximately nine days ago, continuing the trend of educational exclusion for girls beyond the sixth grade. Personal stories, like that of Mahdia, a girl who completed the sixth grade last year and remains unable to continue her education, bring to light the human impact of these policies. Despite the Taliban Ministry of Education's emphasis on hijab adherence for the new academic year, there has been no indication that the doors of middle and high schools will open for girls any time soon. This situation not only affects the immediate educational opportunities for Afghan girls but also their future professional prospects and personal development.

International Reactions and Efforts for Change

International reactions have ranged from diplomatic discussions to public statements of concern, with entities like UN Women actively working to empower Afghan women through initiatives like storytelling training. However, the Taliban's recent statements permitting girls to attend religious schools have done little to address the broader issue of access to comprehensive, modern education. The international community continues to grapple with the challenge of engaging with the Taliban regime on this issue, seeking pathways to mitigate the impact of these policies on the future of Afghan girls.