Ultimovacs ASA CEO Deepens Investment in Company

Carlos de Sousa, the Chief Executive Officer of Ultimovacs ASA, has invested further into the company he helms. On the second day of the new year, de Sousa added 1,500 shares at an average price of 119.75 NOK each to his portfolio of holdings. In a move that signals confidence in the company’s trajectory, a party closely associated with de Sousa also purchased 1,000 shares, priced at 120.00 NOK per share on the same day.

Increased Stake and Confidence

These transactions have led to a cumulative increase in the number of shares held by de Sousa and his closely associated parties, now totaling 25,556. In addition to these shares, they also possess 425,535 share options in Ultimovacs ASA. This amplification in stake suggests an intensified commitment and conviction in the long-term prospects of the company.

Transparency and Regulatory Compliance

All transactions were conducted in strict adherence to the regulatory compliance requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. These measures ensure transparency and legality in financial activities, reinforcing trust and integrity in the market.

Implications for Ultimovacs ASA

The increased investment by de Sousa and associated parties is a positive endorsement for Ultimovacs ASA. This move could potentially instill greater confidence among other shareholders and investors, potentially driving the company’s stock price upward and bolstering its market standing.