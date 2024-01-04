en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Norway

Tesla’s Force Touch Turn Signals: A Safety Concern in Norway’s Driving Schools

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Tesla’s Force Touch Turn Signals: A Safety Concern in Norway’s Driving Schools

In a bid for a greener future, Norway is targeting a zero-emission goal by 2025 with all new cars sold to be electric or hydrogen-powered. Electric cars, notably Tesla models, are increasingly dotting the Norwegian roads as part of this environmental shift. However, a design modification in newer Tesla models has ignited safety concerns among Norwegian driving instructors, potentially impacting the brand’s popularity in the country.

Norwegian Driving Schools Ban Tesla

Driving schools in Norway are contemplating excluding certain Tesla vehicles from their programs due to a contentious design alteration. The newest Tesla Model S, X, and 3 have replaced the conventional stalks for turn signals with force touch buttons on the steering wheel. Tesla argues that this change simplifies design and anticipates the looming obsolescence of turn signals in self-driving cars. Nevertheless, this shift has raised eyebrows and alarms in the Norwegian driving instruction community.

Concerns Over Safety and Practicality

Driving instructors in Norway find the new design challenging and potentially hazardous, especially during one of the most common road maneuvers – negotiating roundabouts. Jahn Hansen yen, who operates the Harstad Traffic School, expressed concerns after testing the Tesla Model 3. He believes that the difficulties in using the force touch turn signals could potentially lead to road accidents or failures during driving tests. The issue has sparked a heated debate in a Facebook group of driving instructors, with many considering the outright ban of Tesla vehicles with force touch signal buttons from their driving schools.

Ahead of the Curve or Overstepping?

Tesla’s record vehicle delivery rates, exceeding 1.8 million units in 2023, demonstrate the brand’s popularity. Despite the scrutiny regarding off-roading capabilities of Tesla Cybertruck, new videos have seemingly quelled those doubts. However, the introduction of the force touch turn signal design has created a rift in Norway. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has taken note of the concern and promised to investigate the issue, potentially affecting Tesla’s standing in the country’s push towards an eco-friendly future.

0
Norway Safety Transportation
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Norway

See more
2 hours ago
Aker BP Demonstrates Solid Performance Amid Market Scrutiny
In the bustling world of oil and gas, Aker BP, a significant player in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), has been under the radar since a notable investment in September. The company’s cost basis stands strong at around 233 NOK, a favorable position provided oil prices remain above $60/barrel. With a production capacity of 400
Aker BP Demonstrates Solid Performance Amid Market Scrutiny
EMX Royalty Corporation Announces Option Agreement with Lumira Energy Ltd.
16 hours ago
EMX Royalty Corporation Announces Option Agreement with Lumira Energy Ltd.
Norway Assists Ukraine's Air Force with F-16 Fighter Jets and Training
18 hours ago
Norway Assists Ukraine's Air Force with F-16 Fighter Jets and Training
Pioneering Research Unveils New Insights into CO2 Storage
13 hours ago
Pioneering Research Unveils New Insights into CO2 Storage
REMA 1000 Announces Price Freeze on Over 1,000 Products
14 hours ago
REMA 1000 Announces Price Freeze on Over 1,000 Products
Norway's Solar Photovoltaic Capacity Soars, Aiming to Surpass Targets
15 hours ago
Norway's Solar Photovoltaic Capacity Soars, Aiming to Surpass Targets
Latest Headlines
World News
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
12 mins
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
19 mins
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
30 mins
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
34 mins
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
40 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
49 mins
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
2 hours
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
2 hours
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
2 hours
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
4 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
5 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
5 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
5 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
5 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
5 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
5 hours
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
6 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app