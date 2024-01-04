Tesla’s Force Touch Turn Signals: A Safety Concern in Norway’s Driving Schools

In a bid for a greener future, Norway is targeting a zero-emission goal by 2025 with all new cars sold to be electric or hydrogen-powered. Electric cars, notably Tesla models, are increasingly dotting the Norwegian roads as part of this environmental shift. However, a design modification in newer Tesla models has ignited safety concerns among Norwegian driving instructors, potentially impacting the brand’s popularity in the country.

Norwegian Driving Schools Ban Tesla

Driving schools in Norway are contemplating excluding certain Tesla vehicles from their programs due to a contentious design alteration. The newest Tesla Model S, X, and 3 have replaced the conventional stalks for turn signals with force touch buttons on the steering wheel. Tesla argues that this change simplifies design and anticipates the looming obsolescence of turn signals in self-driving cars. Nevertheless, this shift has raised eyebrows and alarms in the Norwegian driving instruction community.

Concerns Over Safety and Practicality

Driving instructors in Norway find the new design challenging and potentially hazardous, especially during one of the most common road maneuvers – negotiating roundabouts. Jahn Hansen yen, who operates the Harstad Traffic School, expressed concerns after testing the Tesla Model 3. He believes that the difficulties in using the force touch turn signals could potentially lead to road accidents or failures during driving tests. The issue has sparked a heated debate in a Facebook group of driving instructors, with many considering the outright ban of Tesla vehicles with force touch signal buttons from their driving schools.

Ahead of the Curve or Overstepping?

Tesla’s record vehicle delivery rates, exceeding 1.8 million units in 2023, demonstrate the brand’s popularity. Despite the scrutiny regarding off-roading capabilities of Tesla Cybertruck, new videos have seemingly quelled those doubts. However, the introduction of the force touch turn signal design has created a rift in Norway. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has taken note of the concern and promised to investigate the issue, potentially affecting Tesla’s standing in the country’s push towards an eco-friendly future.